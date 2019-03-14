Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Baseball
Gilbert 2, White Knoll 0
WP: Andy Jackson LP: Brandon Walters SV: Zach Shumpert Hitters: G: Wells Sykes 3-4; Alex Grant 1-2 2 RBI
Blythewood 8, Clover 0
WP: John Lanier Hitters: B: Nate Hinson 3-3 RBI; John Lanier 2-2 2 HR, 3 RBI; Zach Bailes 2-3 RBI
Richland Northeast 8, Northside Christian 2
WP: Jay Price LP: McRoberts Hitters: RNE: Chase Asbill 3-4 4 RBI; Shane Thomas 3-4 RBI; Jason English 1-2 2 RBI. NC: McRoberts 2-4 RBI
Cardinal Newman 5, Hammond 0
WP: Myles Hedgecock LP: Graham Wilson Hitters: CN: Tanner Garrison 2-4 2 RBI; AJ Depalma 1-3 RBI; Noah Srulevich 1-3 RB
Westwood 2, York 1
WP: Brandon Anderson LP: Smoak Hitters: SV: BJ Williams Hitters: W: Coby Buck 1-3; JD Davis 1-3; BJ Williams 1-2
River Bluff 9, North Augusta 1
WP: Ricky Williams Hitters: RB: Gunner Petrovich 1-1 2 RBI; Cameron Ferrell 2-4; Alex Urban 1-4 RBI; Jacob Lebron 1-4 RBI #thestate
Ridge View 2, Lancaster 1
Dreher 6, Airport 2
Softball
White Knoll 8, Midland Valley 4 (Game 1)
WP: Lea Kendrick LP: Griffin Hitters: WK: Mackenzie McElroy 2-3 HR, 2 RBI; Hannah Goodwin 2-3 2 RBI; Libby Williams 2-3; McKenzie Trimmel 2-3
White Knoll 4, Midland Valley 0 (Game 2)
WP: Andrea Lyon (No-hitter) Hitters WK: Mackenzie McElroy 2-2 HR, RBI; Ariana Fair 2-3
Gray Collegiate 22, CA Johnson 0 (Game 1)
WP: E. Buzhardt Hitters: GC: Tranum 1-1 HR, 4 RBI; Singleton 2-3 2 RBI; Thackston 2-3 RBI
Gray Collegiate 19, CA Johnson 0 (Game 2)
WP: E. Buzhardt Hitters: GC: Bozard 3-3 2 RBI; Russell 2-3 2 RBI; Charley 2-3 HR, 3 RBI; Singleton 1-3 2 RBI; Buzhardt 1-3 HR, 2 RBI
Cardinal Newman 5, Wilson Hall 1
WP: Carsten Puckett Hitters: CN: Jasmine Hogan 3-4 HR, 2 RBI; Karson Hocutt 1-3 HR, RBI
Blythewood 5, Lexington 3
WP: Savannah Coyne LP: Light Hitters: B: Emily Babbitt 1-3 2 RBI; Callie Baucom 1-3 2 RBI; Kendall Parker 2-3 RBI. L: Hannah Kumiyama 2-4 RBI; Gordon 2-4 RBI
Gilbert 6, Chapin 0
WP: Savana Rosson (15Ks, one-hitter): LP: Cabe Leading Hitters: C: D. Myers 1-3. G: Leah Kearse 4-4; Savana Rosson 2-4, 3 RBI; Madison Pride 1-4 RBI
Irmo 15, AC Flora 7
WP: Abby Clem Hitters: I: Julie Hillard 3-5 RBI; Savanna Rubiez 2-5 2 RBI; Emasue Kay 2-4 2 RBI; Meharie Lewis 3-4 5 RBI; Em Johnson 2-4 RBI
Lugoff-Elgin 13, Sumter 2
WP: Bailey Douglas Hitters: LE: Curry 3-5 RBI; Douglas 3-5 HR, 5 RBI; Mock 3-4 HR, 2 RBI
Boys Soccer
Heathwood Hall 3, Wilson Hall 0
Goals: Jeremiah Heyward 2, Javier Perez
Gray Collegiate 4, Ben Lippen 0
Goals: Jordan McKim 2, Guillermo Cely
Chapin 4, White Knoll 0
Goals: Tyler Wray 2, Connor Wray, Owen Collins
Girls Soccer
Camden 3, Buford 1
Goals: C: Chloe Grein 3
York 1, Westwood 0 (OT)
Spring Valley 9, Lugoff-Elgin 0
Goals: Maya Hamzy 2, Abby Kim 2, Karah Barry 2, Bailey McManus, Karolina De La Paz, Sara Ormond
Tennis
Heathwood Hall 5, Wilson Hall 4
Singles: William Coulter WH def Xander Postic 6-0, 6-0; Ben Lucas WH def Thysen Jonell HH 7-5, 1-6 (10-6); Pritish Das HH def Jackson Mahr WH 6-2, 6-3; Zander Brunk WH def John McCants HH 6-0, 6-0; Hap Shull HH def Andrew Smith WH 6-1, 6-2; Baron Stanton HH def Jacob Bostic WH 7-5, 6-2. Doubles: Coulter/Mahr WH def Postic/Das HH 8-1; Jonell/ Stanton HH def Lucas/Brunk WH 8-5; McCants/Shull HH def Smith/Bostic 8-3
River Bluff 4, Dutch Fork 3
Boys Golf
Woodruff 157, Mid-Carolina 165, Saluda 218
Low scorers: PJ Jacobs 36 (MC) McKinney and T. Howard 37 (Woodruff)
River Bluff 173, Dutch Fork 186, Ridge View 203, White Knoll 211
Low scorers: RB: Jackson Jeffcoat and Andrew Farchione 41; DF: Matthew Jurgensen 41; RV: Jacob Fink 43; WK: Dillon Humes 47
