Led by No. 1 AC Flora, nine Midlands teams ranked in latest SC Baseball Coaches polls

SC Baseball Coaches Polls
March 15, 2019
Class 5A
1. Dorman
2. River Bluff
3. Fort Mill
4. Boiling Springs
5. Blythewood
6. Dutch Fork
7. Riverside
8. TL Hanna
9. Hillcrest
10. Stratford
Class 4A
1. AC Flora
2. South Aiken
3. Greenville
4. York
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Midland Valley
7. Wren
8. Eastside
9. South Pointe
10. Airport
Class 3A
1. Bishop England
2. Chapman
3. Camden
4. Cheraw
5. Strom Thurmond
6. May River
7. Gilbert
8. Mid-Carolina
9. Powdersville
10. Hanahan
Class 2A
1. Latta
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Landrum
4. Ninety-Six
5. Blacksburg
6. Abbeville
7. Oceanside Collegiate
8. Barnwell
9. Central
10. Gray Collegiate
Class A
1. McBee
2. Lamar
3. Lake View
4. Ridge Spring-Monetta
5. Green Sea-Floyds
6. Whitmire
7. Dixie
8. Branchville
9. Great Falls
10. Ware Shoals
