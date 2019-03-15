High School Sports

Led by No. 1 AC Flora, nine Midlands teams ranked in latest SC Baseball Coaches polls

By Lou Bezjak

March 15, 2019 09:30 AM

SC Baseball Coaches Polls

March 15, 2019

Class 5A

1. Dorman

2. River Bluff

3. Fort Mill

4. Boiling Springs

5. Blythewood

6. Dutch Fork

7. Riverside

8. TL Hanna

9. Hillcrest

10. Stratford

Class 4A

1. AC Flora

2. South Aiken

3. Greenville

4. York

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Midland Valley

7. Wren

8. Eastside

9. South Pointe

10. Airport

Class 3A

1. Bishop England

2. Chapman

3. Camden

4. Cheraw

5. Strom Thurmond

6. May River

7. Gilbert

8. Mid-Carolina

9. Powdersville

10. Hanahan

Class 2A

1. Latta

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Landrum

4. Ninety-Six

5. Blacksburg

6. Abbeville

7. Oceanside Collegiate

8. Barnwell

9. Central

10. Gray Collegiate

Class A

1. McBee

2. Lamar

3. Lake View

4. Ridge Spring-Monetta

5. Green Sea-Floyds

6. Whitmire

7. Dixie

8. Branchville

9. Great Falls

10. Ware Shoals

