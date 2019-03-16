AC Flora duo earns MVP honors at North-South All-Star basketball games

Two A.C. Flora players took home top honors Saturday at the SC Basketball Coaches North-South All-Star basketball games at Lexington High School.
Flora’s DJ Sinkler was named MVP for South squad in the 121-105 loss to the North squad. Sinkler, who is signed with Francis Marion, finished with 16 points in the game.
Dorman’s Ta’Lon Cooper was the MVP for the North squad after his 17-point effort. Ridge View’s Walyn Napper led all scorers with 25 points.
On the girls’ side, Flora’s McKinley Brooks-Sumpter scored 11 points and was named MVP for the South team in the 76-55 win. Jasmine Stanley led the South with 15 points.
South Pointe’s Sierra McCullough was the MVP for the North and scored 12 points.
Before the games, Lexington boys coach Bailey Harris and longtime assistant Joey Reid were honored by the coaches with an autographed basketball. Both Harris and Reid retired after the end of the season after a long run at Lexington. Harris won 637 games and led the Wildcats to the 5A Lower State title game this year.
Boys
North 121, South 105
N: Jones 7, Walyn Napper 25, Baldinelli 5, Stringer 2, Malik Bryant 15, Sean Jenkins 18, Hayes Brush 11, Ta’Lon Cooper 17, Porter 3, Kormylo 4, Paul 3, Fowler 9. S: Carver 2, Kenynon Scott 17, Taylor 3, Fordham 2, Rashamel Butler 12, DJ Sinkler 16, Jamaryious Jones 10, Kenyatta Jenkins 12, Reeves 5, Darius Dawson 10, Damajae Hicks 11, Greene5.
Girls
South 76, North 55
S: Kelly 8, Sindab 4, McKinley Brooks-Sumpter 11, Davis 4, Jada Nowlin 10, Bell 9, Wimberly 2, Jackson 9, Jasmine Stanley 15, Moore 6. N: Rowland 5, Gilmore 6, Kelley 5, Hamilton-Leroy 4, Coleman 6, Vansane 4, Cain 5, Singleton 6, Sierra McCullough 12, Starkes 2.
Baseball
AC Flora 2, TL Hanna 1
WP: Tyler Kennedy LP: Jackson SV: Harmon Cox Hitters: ACF: Max Childress 1-2 RBI. TLH: Will McGregor 3-3
Mauldin 10, Blythewood 3
WP: Sloper LP: Nate Hinson. Hitters: M: Stapleton 1-4 RBI. B: Jansen Stokes 1-3 HR, RBI; Nate Hinson 1-2 RBI
Charlotte Christian 5, Lexington 0
LP: Elijah Ogden Hitters: L: David Cromer 1-3, Tristan Allen 1-3
Airport 11, Irmo 1
WP: Brandon Caughman LP: Busbee Hitters: A: Sam LaFrage 2-4 RBI; Colby Key 2-3 RBI; Cam Beckman 1-2 3 RBI; Zac Roberts 2-3. I: Smith 1-2 RBI
Clinton 5, Mid-Carolina 4
WP: Chance Ewell LP: Hayes Waites SV: Caleb Riddle Hitters: C: Chance Ewell 1-2 2 RBI; Quarles 2-4. MC: Bryce Medlock 1-2 RBI; BJ Tobe 1-4 RBI; Tyler List 1-4 RBI; Jackie Stroud 1-4 RBI
Gray Collegiate 14, Oceanside Collegiate 13
WP: Bryce Sox LP: Aiden Pourmagadan Hitters: GC: Turner Thackston 1-3 5 RBI; Matt Willis 3-5 RBI. OC: Darren Kraft 3-4 2 RBI; Gary Sobel 3-5
Girls Soccer
St. Joseph’s Catholic 3, Gray Collegiate 2
Goals: GC: Catherine McKeown 2
Boys Soccer
Gray Collegiate 2, St. Joseph 1 (GC wins 6-5 in PKs)
Goals: Mitchell Stevens, JT Gardner
Boys Golf
South Carolina-Georgia Cup
Team Scores: Johns Creek (GA) 592; Starr’s Mill (GA) 605, Westminster (GA) 605; Bishop England 608; St. Pius (GA) 612; Christ Church 614; Carrollton (GA) 620; Creekview (GA) 621; Mauldin 626; Chesnee 631; First Presbyterian (GA) 632; Trinity-Byrnes 635; Rock Hill 636; Columbus (GA) 640; Dorman 652; AC Flora 656; Lexington 659; Rivers Academy (GA) 665
State Scores: Georgia 1,756, South Carolina 1,779
