Midlands players earn SC Baseball Coaches All-State team honors

Blythewood’s John Lanier was named Class 5A Player of Year and 23 players from the Midlands were named to South Carolina Baseball Coaches All-State Teams released this weekend.

Lanier, a Citadel signee, is hitting. 390 and leads the Midlands with nine homers to go along with 36 RBI. He also has eight wins with a 0.68 ERA.

Lanier was joined on the Class 5A all-state team by teammate Landon Lucas, River Bluff’s Alex Urban and Ricky Williams, Dutch Fork’s Ty Olenchuk and Noah Jackson, Chapin’s Cade Austin and Chris Veach.

AC Flora freshman Jack Reynolds, Caleb Speedy and Leighton Long were on the Class 4A all-state team along with Richland Northeast’s Chase Asbill and Jason English and Airport’s Brandon Caughman.

Pelion’s Dylan Williamson and Drew Boozer made the Class 3A all-state team with Camden’s Tate Abbott, Gilbert’s Travis Elliott and Fairfield Central’s Chazi Jones.

Gray Collegiate’s Wyatt Keisler and Jack Wood were on the Class 2A all-state team with Batesburg-Leesville’s Chase Rikard and Saluda’s Noah Bell.

Hillcrest’s Trotter Harlan was named Player of Year for all classifications.

SC Baseball Coaches All-State Teams

Class 5A

Regan Reid, TL Hanna; Trotter Harlan, Hillcrest; Tyler Causey, Nation Ford; John Lanier, Blythewood; Ricky Williams, River Bluff; Andrew Leo, St. James; Jeffery Ziegler, Berkeley; Jalen Vazquez, Fort Dorchester; Jaxon Weatherford, James Island; Chris Watkins, Ashley Ridge; Nolan Edwards, Carolina Forest; Connor Manco, Fort Mill; Devin Bond, Easley; Cole Messina, Summerville; Caden Grice, Riverside; Albert Osuna, Mauldin; Cade Austin, Chapin; Ty Olenchuk, Dutch Fork; Chris Veach, Chapin; Noah Jackson, Dutch Fork; Alex Urban, River Bluff; Russell Parry, Dorman; Thomas Frick, JL Mann; Landon Lucas, Blythewood; JT Marr, Fort Mill; Jeffery Maidhof, Nation Ford

Player of Year: John Lanier, Blythewood

James Haney, Walhalla; David Lewis, Blue Ridge; Chase Asbill, Richland Northeast; Leighton Long, AC Flora; AJ Deibel, South Aiken; DP Pendergrass, Hartsville; JJ Mlodzinski, Hilton Head Island; Rocco Reid, Greenville; Joseph Mershon, Eastside; Caleb Speedy, AC Flora; Seth Richardson, Midland Valley; Ryan Ammons, Wren; Garrett Perlstein, North Myrtle Beach; Jason English, Richland Northeast; Talmedge, LeCroy, Belton Honea Path; Tyliss Roper, Belton Honea Path; Brandon Caughman, Airport; Dalton Simpson, North Myrtle Beach; Nick Clayton, York; Jack Reynolds, AC Flora; Clay Alberson, Palmetto; Clay Wilson, Greenville; Brenden Moyer, Midland Valley; Noah Mitchell, Eastside

Player of Year: David Lewis, Blue Ridge

Bryant Ford, Crescent; Austin Parr, Chapman; Sean Adams, Emerald; Chazi Jones, Fairfield Central; Dylan Williamson, Pelion; Lawton Harris, Cheraw; Geoffrey Gilbert, Bishop England; Casyn Dobson, Wade Hampton; Chris Denglar, Bishop England; Charles Toman, Hanahan; Tate Abbott, Camden; Chase Dougherty, Indian Land; Bobby Olson, Powdersville; Hayden Fuhr, Pendleton; Walker Lathrop, Seneca; TT Kershaw, Union County; Josh Patterson, May River; Travis Elliott, Gilbert; Jordan Gililam, Broome; Ben Rollins, Chapman; Evan McCutchen, Wade Hampton; Cooper George, May River; Spencer Sarvis, Aynor; Caleb Jones, Strom Thurmond; Drew Boozer, Pelion

Player of Year: Geoffrey Gilbert, Bishop England

Class 2A

Kirby Connell, Blacksburg; Tyler Overholt, Abbeville; Jack Wood, Gray Collegiate; Landon Mills, Chesterfield; Collin Breland, Barnwell; Gray Sobel, Oceanside Collegiate; Dylan Brewer, Latta; Evan Siary, Landrum; Matthew Marchal, St. Joseph’s; Matthew Murphy, Ninety-Six; Noah Bell, Saluda; Chase Rikard, Batesburg-Leesville; Wyatt Keisler, Gray Collegiate; Brett Percival, Andrew Jackson; Will Hudson, Andrew Jackson; Curt Chapman, Central; Russell Noland, Lewisville; Taurean Singletary, Woodland; Noah Henderson, Latta; Ashton Mixon, East Clarendon; Justin Evans, East Clarendon; Jarian Pinckney, Andrews; Brandon Cook, Johnsonville; Cade Mitchell, Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Player of Year: Dylan Brewer, Latta

Alex McAllister, Dixie, Conner Kirkley, McBee; Clark Kirkley, McBee; Tyler Stone, Ridge Spring Monetta; Kelson Palmer, Ridge Spring Monetta; Garrett Isgette, Charleston Math & Science; Heston Thompson, Branchville; Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds; Tyler Twiford, Lamar; Jordan King, Lake View; Zae’kwon Felder, Bethune Bowman; Chase Hood, Whitmire; Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds; Peyton Jackson, Lake View; Jacob Watkins, Branchville; Hunter Bauer, Branchville; Jamie Tamburrino, McBee; Ace James, Lamar; Will Calvert, Ware Shoals; Casey Stevens, Whitmire; Hayden Cherry, Ridge Spring Monetta; Reagan Cherry, Ridge Spring Monetta; Clay Tiller, Lamar; Evan Bridges, Ware Shoals

Player of Year: Conner Kirkley, McBee

Player of Year (All-Classifications): Trotter Harlan, Hillcrest