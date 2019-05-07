High School Sports
See which Midlands athletes qualified for state track and field championships
7th grader, Jayla Jamison, competing in the South Carolina high school track championships
A list of Midlands athletes who qualified for the SCHSL track and field championships. The meet will be Friday and Saturday at Spring Valley.
Boys
Class 5A
Blythewood: Joab Cochran (110 hurdles); Alan Deogracias (3,200); Payton Manuel (high jump)
Chapin: Jaden Kingsley (3,200)
Dutch Fork: Jalin Hyatt (100); Jack Mensch (800); 4x100 relay; John Hunter-James (pole vault); Dallas Wise (high jump, long jump, triple jump)
Lexington: William Johnson (800, 1,600)
River Bluff : Kyle Snelson (400 hurdles); 4x100 relay; Shaq Garvin (long jump)
Spring Valley: Rodney Young (400 hurdles); 4x800 relay; Sam Wallick (pole vault); Isaiah Miller (long jump, triple jump); Manny Moore (high jump, long jump, triple jump); Michael Neal (high jump)
White Knoll: TJ Pebbles (400 hurdles)
Class 4A
AC Flora: 4x100 relay; Jaiquan Eddins (110 hurdles); Quincy Riley (100, 200); John O’Cain (pole vault)
Airport: 4x100 relay; Bruce Staley (100)
Dreher: 4x100 relay; Levante Binion (1,600); Hillard Garner (200); Seth Wilson (discus)
Lower Richland: Tyler Graves (110, 400 hurdles); Ethan Nelson (triple jump); DeSean Smitn (shot put)
Richland Northeast: John Porter (400 hurdles)
Ridge View: 4x800 relay; Vinson Bowman (400); Isaiah Porter (400); 4x400 relay
Westwood: 4x100 relay; 4x800 relay; Christian Horn (200, 400); Paul McCants (400, 800); 4x400 relay
Class 3A
Camden: Darion Allen (shot put); 4x100 relay
Fairfield Central: 4x800 relay
Gilbert: Darrius Bell (shot put)
Keenan: Alajuwan Robinson, (100, 200); Josh White, (400); Malcolm Carter (400 hurdles); 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay; Xavier Jones, (high jump, triple jump)
Mid-Carolina: Blake Arnoult (shot put); Parker Pitts (discus)
Swansea: Taddrick Hallman (110 hurdles), Nathan Bracy (shot put)
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville: Justin Castro (800); Ashley Prior (pole vault); Jervon White (long jump); Vernard Ramage (shot put)
Columbia: Camerin Jones (110 hurdles); Richard Jones (400 hurdles)
Saluda: Raquon Hartley (high jump); Dallan Wright (triple jump)
Girls
Class 5A
Blythewood: Makeshria Brown (100 hurdles); Teleah Moorer (100 hurdles); Briana Green (long jump); Sharell Cherry (long jump); 4x400 relay
Chapin: Lauren Daniel (pole vault)
Dutch Fork: Brianna Hartley (1,600); India Wright (shot put)
Spring Valley: Amaryah White (400); Chalayna Scott (400 hurdles); Jasmine Hughley (400 hurdles); Jasmine Dunlap (400 hurdles); 4x100 relay; Chyna Thompson (triple jump); 4x400 relay
White Knoll: Kaniya Johnson (100, 200, 400); 4x400 relay
Class 4A
AC Flora: 4x100 relay; 4x800 relay; Debrielle Williams (400); Mackenzie Blair (high jump, pole vault)
Airport: Jayla Jamison (100, 200, 400, long jump); Destiny Gill (discus)
Dreher: Celena Raiford (discus, shot put)
Lower Richland: 4x100 relay; Zaria Moore (100 hurdles); Kelsey Sumter (100, long jump); Aaliyah Jones (shot put)
Richland Northeast: Shani’a Bellamy (100, 200, long jump, 400 hurdles)
Ridge View: 4x100 relay; 4x800 relay; Alliyah Brooks (100, 400 hurdles); Mariah Mitchem (200); 4x400 relay
Westwood: 4x100 relay
Class 3A
Camden: Staci Sumpter (100, 200); Carleigh Vaughn (200, 400); Imani Wyatt (100, 400 hurdles); 4x400 relay
Fairfield Central: Krishayla Boyd (100, 200, 400); 4x100 relay
Gilbert: Chidera Wilson (high jump)
Mid-Carolina: Carissa Wicker (100, 400 hurdles)
Pelion: Ishia Samuels (Triple jump)
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville: Lauren Caughman (high jump, pole vault); Ty-Layshia West (shot put, discus); Ashanti Gilliam (shot put, discus); Nyfayshia Merritt (shot put)
Columbia: Tmoni Porterfield (100, 200, 400); Ymauri Brown (shot put); Z’Nayah Anderson (shot put)
Eau Claire: Shalayasia Pyos (400); 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay
Saluda: Kalisha Hill (100, 100 hurdles, high jump); Nadya Watson (400); Maria Brooks (high jump); Jasmine Meetze (pole vault)
