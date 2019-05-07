High School Sports

See which Midlands athletes qualified for state track and field championships

7th grader, Jayla Jamison, competing in the South Carolina high school track championships

Airport's Jayla Jamison, only a 7th grader, has qualified for four events in the state championships this weekend -- 100, 200, 400 and Long Jump. She is still in middle school at Pine Ridge but eligible to compete for Airport. By
Up Next
Airport's Jayla Jamison, only a 7th grader, has qualified for four events in the state championships this weekend -- 100, 200, 400 and Long Jump. She is still in middle school at Pine Ridge but eligible to compete for Airport. By

A list of Midlands athletes who qualified for the SCHSL track and field championships. The meet will be Friday and Saturday at Spring Valley.

Boys

Class 5A

Blythewood: Joab Cochran (110 hurdles); Alan Deogracias (3,200); Payton Manuel (high jump)

Chapin: Jaden Kingsley (3,200)

Dutch Fork: Jalin Hyatt (100); Jack Mensch (800); 4x100 relay; John Hunter-James (pole vault); Dallas Wise (high jump, long jump, triple jump)

Lexington: William Johnson (800, 1,600)

River Bluff : Kyle Snelson (400 hurdles); 4x100 relay; Shaq Garvin (long jump)

Spring Valley: Rodney Young (400 hurdles); 4x800 relay; Sam Wallick (pole vault); Isaiah Miller (long jump, triple jump); Manny Moore (high jump, long jump, triple jump); Michael Neal (high jump)

White Knoll: TJ Pebbles (400 hurdles)

Class 4A

AC Flora: 4x100 relay; Jaiquan Eddins (110 hurdles); Quincy Riley (100, 200); John O’Cain (pole vault)

Airport: 4x100 relay; Bruce Staley (100)

Dreher: 4x100 relay; Levante Binion (1,600); Hillard Garner (200); Seth Wilson (discus)

Lower Richland: Tyler Graves (110, 400 hurdles); Ethan Nelson (triple jump); DeSean Smitn (shot put)

Richland Northeast: John Porter (400 hurdles)

Ridge View: 4x800 relay; Vinson Bowman (400); Isaiah Porter (400); 4x400 relay

Westwood: 4x100 relay; 4x800 relay; Christian Horn (200, 400); Paul McCants (400, 800); 4x400 relay

Class 3A

Camden: Darion Allen (shot put); 4x100 relay

Fairfield Central: 4x800 relay

Gilbert: Darrius Bell (shot put)

Keenan: Alajuwan Robinson, (100, 200); Josh White, (400); Malcolm Carter (400 hurdles); 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay; Xavier Jones, (high jump, triple jump)

Mid-Carolina: Blake Arnoult (shot put); Parker Pitts (discus)

Swansea: Taddrick Hallman (110 hurdles), Nathan Bracy (shot put)

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville: Justin Castro (800); Ashley Prior (pole vault); Jervon White (long jump); Vernard Ramage (shot put)

Columbia: Camerin Jones (110 hurdles); Richard Jones (400 hurdles)

Saluda: Raquon Hartley (high jump); Dallan Wright (triple jump)

Girls

Class 5A

Blythewood: Makeshria Brown (100 hurdles); Teleah Moorer (100 hurdles); Briana Green (long jump); Sharell Cherry (long jump); 4x400 relay

Chapin: Lauren Daniel (pole vault)

Dutch Fork: Brianna Hartley (1,600); India Wright (shot put)

Spring Valley: Amaryah White (400); Chalayna Scott (400 hurdles); Jasmine Hughley (400 hurdles); Jasmine Dunlap (400 hurdles); 4x100 relay; Chyna Thompson (triple jump); 4x400 relay

White Knoll: Kaniya Johnson (100, 200, 400); 4x400 relay

Class 4A

AC Flora: 4x100 relay; 4x800 relay; Debrielle Williams (400); Mackenzie Blair (high jump, pole vault)

Airport: Jayla Jamison (100, 200, 400, long jump); Destiny Gill (discus)

Dreher: Celena Raiford (discus, shot put)

Lower Richland: 4x100 relay; Zaria Moore (100 hurdles); Kelsey Sumter (100, long jump); Aaliyah Jones (shot put)

Richland Northeast: Shani’a Bellamy (100, 200, long jump, 400 hurdles)

Ridge View: 4x100 relay; 4x800 relay; Alliyah Brooks (100, 400 hurdles); Mariah Mitchem (200); 4x400 relay

Westwood: 4x100 relay

Class 3A

Camden: Staci Sumpter (100, 200); Carleigh Vaughn (200, 400); Imani Wyatt (100, 400 hurdles); 4x400 relay

Fairfield Central: Krishayla Boyd (100, 200, 400); 4x100 relay

Gilbert: Chidera Wilson (high jump)

Mid-Carolina: Carissa Wicker (100, 400 hurdles)

Pelion: Ishia Samuels (Triple jump)

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville: Lauren Caughman (high jump, pole vault); Ty-Layshia West (shot put, discus); Ashanti Gilliam (shot put, discus); Nyfayshia Merritt (shot put)

Columbia: Tmoni Porterfield (100, 200, 400); Ymauri Brown (shot put); Z’Nayah Anderson (shot put)

Eau Claire: Shalayasia Pyos (400); 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay

Saluda: Kalisha Hill (100, 100 hurdles, high jump); Nadya Watson (400); Maria Brooks (high jump); Jasmine Meetze (pole vault)

  Comments  