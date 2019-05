Midlands players selected to SC softball coaches all-state teams

Watch: Lugoff-Elgin’s Bailey Douglas discusses secrets behind record-breaking season Lugoff-Elgin senior Bailey Douglas leads the Midlands in home runs and RBI so far this season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lugoff-Elgin senior Bailey Douglas leads the Midlands in home runs and RBI so far this season.

Sixteen players from the Midlands were picked for the SC Coaches All-State softball teams announced Monday.

In Class 5A, state champion Lexington had two players on the team in Hannah Kumiyama and Sarah Gordon. White Knoll’s Andrea Lyon, Lugoff-Elgin’s Bailey Douglas, Irmo’s Julie Hillard and Blythewood’s Kendall Parker also were on the 5A team.

Airport’s Hannah Fisher, AC Flora’s MaKayla Bush and Dreher’s Caroline Peel were picked in Class 4A, while Gilbert’s Savana Rosson and Leah Kearse were on the 3A squad.

In 2A, it was Gray Collegiate’s Brooke Tranum, Emme Buzhadt and Dallas Singleton along with Batesburg-Leesville’s Jaylah Barr and North Central’s Abbi Outlaw.

SC Softball Coaches All-State Teams

Taylor Crews, Easley; Kasey Widmyer, Byrnes; Tiffany Domingue, Clover; Bailey Douglas, Lugoff-Elgin; Andrea Lyon, White Knoll; Gracelyn Flowers, South Florence; Jersey Silver, Berkeley; Katie Freeman, Ashley Ridge; Bailey Treadway, Woodmont; Alexis Hargrove, Hillcrest; Janelle Ilacqua, Nation Ford; Julie Hilliard, Irmo; Hannah Kumiyama, Lexington; Amaura Burgess, West Florence; Antuana Kinlock, Cane Bay; Mikayla Goodwin, Summerville; Cassie Plaia, Laurens; Haylee Whitesides, Byrnes; Emma Tisdale, Fort Mill; Kendall Parker, Blythewood; Sarah Gordon, Lexington; Angelle Siders, South Florence; Mallena Wright, Cane Bay; Faith Jones, Fort Dorchester

Class 4A

Faith Bowen, Palmetto; Jessica Clark, Blue Ridge; Kaiden Quinn, York; MaKayla Bush, AC Flora; Emily Ayers, North Augusta; Madie Cole Andrews, Darlington; Whitley Weathers, Colleton County; Maddy Jennings, Belton Honea Path; Ally Sullivan, Blue Ridge; Kaytlin Houston, South Pointe; Caroline Peel, Dreher; Hannah Fisher, Airport; Alyssa Poston, Hartsville; Essence Champion, Beaufort; Karah Parker, Travelers Rest; Isabella Dunn, South Pointe; Cathryn Fowler, Lakewood; Annabel Hurst, North Augusta; Brittany Sehnke, Wilson; Reagan Marchant, Hilton Head Island; Abigail Wyatt, Midland Valley; Abi Stokes, Hartsville; Lily Bearden, Beaufort

Class 3A

Gabby Molloseau, Seneca; Ansley Frady, Broome; Bailey Betenbaugh, Union County; Peyton Darnell, Indian Land; Savana Rosson, Gilbert; Layna Johnson, Aynor; Golden Thrower, Hanahan; Alexis Ortiz, Battery Creek; Callie Bryant, Cheraw; Daniella Wilson, Indian Land; Kylee Gleason, May River; Hailey Wells, Broome; Ashlyn Cribb, Hanahan; Leah Kearse, Gilbert; Hannah Whitaker, Liberty; Regan Kay, Woodruff; Eryn Butler, Cheraw; Truett Taylor, Strom Thurmond; Savannah Chambers, Crescent; Sierra Bowen, Chesnee; Hunter Benson, Clinton; Lexis Wilkinson, Indian Land; Emily Crosby, Battery Creek; Brooke Vorhis, Hanahan

Class 2A

Gracie Lollis, Ninety Six; Hannah Killough, Central; Amanda Ahlin, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Gracie Prince, Timberland; Maelyn Thompson, Johnsonville; Brooke Tranum, Gray Collegiate; Caitlyn Cox, Landrum; Dallas Singleton, Gray Collegiate; Reghan Steifle, Abbeville; Hunter Allen, Buford; Brianna Wilson, Woodland; Brooke Moody, Timberland; Carli McCants, Andrews; Cassidy Dickson, Brashier Middle College; Emme Buzhardt, Gray Collegiate; Jaylah Barr, Batesburg-Leesville; Amber Bass, Lewisville; Alyssa Still, Barnwell; Abigail Prince, Timberland; Mary Katherine Faulkenberry, Hannah-Pamplico; Michelle Suddeth, Landrum; Kylie Campbell, Ninety Six; Abbi Outlaw, North Central; Elly Floyd, East Clarendon

Class A

Caylee Brown, Dixie; Deja Smith, McBee; Cameron Jackson, Wagener-Salley; Jordan Crabb, Palmetto Scholars; Raven Locklear, Lake View; Kymberlee Jenkins, Whitmire; Jordan Spradley, McBee; Gracie Starnes, Wagener-Salley; Hannah Limehouse, Charleston Charter; Bailey Strickland, Green Sea Floyds; Bailee New, Dixie; Emily McDaniel, McBee; Emily McClary, Blackville-Hilda; Iana Williams, Military Magnet; Milashia Wheeler, Lake View; Raegan Kendrick, Whitmire; Mikala Middlebrooks, Ridge Spring Monetta