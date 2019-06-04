Who are the Midlands’ best high school soccer players for 2019? Vote here and tell us

Watch: Dreher boys soccer wins state title in penalty kicks Dreher defeated Eastside 4-3 in penalty kicks to win Class 4A championship on May 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dreher defeated Eastside 4-3 in penalty kicks to win Class 4A championship on May 10, 2019.

The 2019 spring sports season is over for high schools in South Carolina.

We want you to help us select the players of the year. Vote here for the area’s student-athlete players of the year in boys and girls soccer.

Voting ends at noon Tuesday, June 11.

Be sure to share this on social media and encourage friends and families to vote.

Boys soccer

Girls soccer