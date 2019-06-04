High School Sports
Who are the Midlands’ best high school soccer players for 2019? Vote here and tell us
Watch: Dreher boys soccer wins state title in penalty kicks
Up Next
The 2019 spring sports season is over for high schools in South Carolina.
We want you to help us select the players of the year. Vote here for the area’s student-athlete players of the year in boys and girls soccer.
Voting ends at noon Tuesday, June 11.
Be sure to share this on social media and encourage friends and families to vote.
Comments