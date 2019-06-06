Midlands’ best high school baseball, softball players for 2019? Vote here and tell us

Raw video: Lexington Wildcats win softball state championship The Lexington Wildcats softball team defeated the Byrnes Rebels for the 2019 state championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Lexington Wildcats softball team defeated the Byrnes Rebels for the 2019 state championship.

The 2019 spring sports season is over for high schools in South Carolina.

We want you to help us select the players of the year. Vote here for the area’s student-athlete players of the year in baseball and softball.

Voting ends at noon Thursday, June 13.

Baseball

Softball