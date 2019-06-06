High School Sports
Midlands’ best high school baseball, softball players for 2019? Vote here and tell us
Raw video: Lexington Wildcats win softball state championship
Up Next
The 2019 spring sports season is over for high schools in South Carolina.
We want you to help us select the players of the year. Vote here for the area’s student-athlete players of the year in baseball and softball.
Voting ends at noon Thursday, June 13.
Be sure to share this on social media and encourage friends and families to vote.
Comments