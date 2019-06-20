Midlands freshman named SC’s top girls’ track and field athlete

7th grader, Jayla Jamison, competing in the South Carolina high school track championships Airport's Jayla Jamison, only a 7th grader, has qualified for four events in the state championships this weekend -- 100, 200, 400 and Long Jump. She is still in middle school at Pine Ridge but eligible to compete for Airport. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Airport's Jayla Jamison, only a 7th grader, has qualified for four events in the state championships this weekend -- 100, 200, 400 and Long Jump. She is still in middle school at Pine Ridge but eligible to compete for Airport.

The honors keep coming in for Jayla Jamison.

The Airport freshman was named the girls’ SC Gatorade Track and Field athlete of the year on Thursday. Jamison also is a three-time South Carolina Coaches Association for Women Sports Class 4A Female Athlete of the Year.

Jamison is the first Midlands player to win the Gatorade Player of the Year since Spring Valley’s Kate Niehaus in 2006.

For the second straight year, Jamison won four events at the South Carolina High School League Track and Field championships in May. She set the state record in the 200 meters with a 23.19 and also won the 100, 400 and long jump. Her leap of 19-11 ¾ inches in the long jump was 10th best in the nation and her 11.56 time in the 100 ranked 13th in the nation.

“Jayla is a phenomenal athlete in that she has a vision for [for how to attack] each event that she does,” Aiken coach John Hostetler said.“She has been winning and competing at the South Carolina state championships since she was a seventh grader. She sets goals and works to achieve them each and every year.”

Jamison also finished third in the 100, 200 and long jump at the New Balance Nationals last week in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event features some of the top athletes in the country.

Jamison, who qualified for four events as a seventh grader, is an eight-time state champion going into her sophomore season. She also has a 3.85 GPA and volunteers with Special Olympics.