Lower Richland’s Graves wins state’s top track and field honor

Lower Richland’s Tyler Graves was named SC Gatorade Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year on Monday, June 24, 2019. Lower Richland Athletics Photo

Tyler Graves earned the state’s top track and field honor on Monday.

The Lower Richland rising senior was named the SC Gatorade Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Graves’ honor gives Midlands a sweep in the Gatorade awards as Airport’s Jayla Jamison won the Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

It is the second time in three years that a Midlands has won the award. River Bluff’s DJ Ledell won it twice from 2016-17. Graves is the first LR athlete to win it since Jaylen Bacon won three straight from 2012-14.

Graves won the 110 and 400 hurdles at this year’s Class 4A Track and Field state championships. His personal best clocking of 13.81 in the 100 hurdles in April ranked as the nation’s No. 15 performance among prep competitors in 2019 at the time of his selection, while his personal-best 400 of 53.09 at state ranked No. 18.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Graves also won the 110 hurdles at Bojangles Track and Field Invitational.

A National Society of Black Engineers junior member as well as a participant in his school’s Technology Student Association, Graves has volunteered locally repairing houses for the disadvantaged. He also has donated his time as a youth tutor and track coach and has a 3.41 GPA in the classroom.