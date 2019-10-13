AC Flora swimmer sets record, wins two championships at state meet

AC Flora’s Tanner Edwards won two state titles and set state record in the 100 backstroke at the SC state swimming championships on Oct. 13, 2019. AC Flora Athletics photo

AC Flora’s Tanner Edwards set a state record and won two individual state titles Saturday in the South Carolina High School League’s Class 4A swimming championships.

Edwards set a new state record of 49.79 to win the 100 backstroke. Edwards’ time broke the previous mark of 50.12 set by Riverside’s Michael Juengel in 2018. He also won the 100 butterfly.

As a team, the Falcons finished third in the championships. AC Flora’s 200 IM relay placed second.

On the girls’ side, AC Flora was fifth and Dreher sixth. Dreher’s Hayley Mason was second in the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. The Blue Devils were second in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and Jane Koch was third in the 50 freestyle.

Flora’s Peyton Vidrine was second in the 500 freestyle and the Falcons’ 200 IM relay team was third.

Eastside won both the 4A boys and girls state titles. Oceanside Collegiate girls won 3A title and St. Joseph’s the 3A boys crown.

The 5A championships are set for Monday.