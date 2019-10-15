Spring Valley’s Todd wins state swimming championship

Spring Valley’s Daniel Todd won an individual state title Monday at the Class 5A state swimming championships at the University of South Carolina Natatorium.

Todd won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1.43.60 and finished third in the 100 butterfly. He was the only Midlands swimmer to win state championship.

Lexington’s JJ Hardy was second in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. Lexington’s 200 freestyle relay team finished third.

Chapin finished sixth in the team standings to lead area teams. Lexington was seventh, River Bluff ninth Dutch Fork 11th and Spring Valley 12th. JL Mann won the 5A boys title.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On the girls side, River Bluff’s Katie Horan was third in the 100 butterfly and Chapin’s Anna O’Shaughnessey third in the 500 freestyle.

Spring Valley was the top local finishing team with an 11th-place finish. River Bluff was 12th, Chapin 13th and Dutch Fork 14th.

Wando won the 5A girls championship.