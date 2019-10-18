High School Sports
Lexington, AC Flora volleyball, Blythewood, Flora tennis clinch region titles
A look at results from Midlands high school sports from Oct. 16-17:
Volleyball
White Knoll 3, Dutch Fork 1
Scores: 25-22, 29-31, 25-10, 25-20
AC Flora 3, Dreher 0
Scores: 25-12, 25-10, 25-12
Heathwood Hall 3, Augusta Christian 0
Lexington 3, River Bluff 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-21, 25-23
Blythewood 3, Spring Valley 0
Scores: 25-20, 25-21, 25-18
Sumter 3, Irmo 2
Scores: 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13
White Knoll 3, Dutch Fork 1 (Wednesday)
Scores: 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24
Girls Tennis
River Bluff 6, Lexington 0
Singles: Jesse Hollins d. Emma Taylor 6-0, 6-0; Liyin Zhu d. Rohita Patil 6-0, 6-0; Claire Floyd d. Mary Coleman Head 6-0, 6-0; Kiana Thatcher d. Savannah Fabian 6-1, 6-1; Jakobia Abraham d. Dani Hu 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Riley Mitchell/Patty Silva d. Lucy Jeter/Ella Stilwell 6-3, 6-0.
AC Flora 5, Dreher 1
Singles: Siona Sturgeon def Isabel Montague 6-4,6-2; Frances Smith def Ellie Waizenhafer. 6-0, 6-1; Caroline Overdyke def Canaan Michel 6-0,6-1; Lani Sturgeon def Gayle Boyd. 6-0,6-2; Sophia Austermiller (D) def Helen Miller. 6-0,6-1. Doubles: Emma Templeton/Olivia Bokesch def. Elizabeth Rambo/Kate Cook, 6-1,6-3
Westwood 6, Richland Northeast 0
Winners: Kyndall Ragins, Meera Rogers, Kelsi Sharpe, Erin Mines, Sara Haeflinger, and the doubles team of Cherokee Bradshaw and Jasmine Alexander-Coleman
Blythewood 4, Spring Valley 2
Singles: Crawford Latham (SV) def. Hannah Myers (B) 6-4, 6-2; Sophie Carlton (B) def. Kate McMillan 6-2, 6-1; Alice Wiorzbowski (SV) def. Emma Horan (B) 7-6 (8-6), 6-0; Jordan Slagle (B) def. Makalya Douglas (SV) 6-2, 6-0; Kinsey Todd (B) def. Stella Flowers (SV) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Rachel Truitt/Wyatt Britt (B) def. Na’ana H/Kate Jerrigan (SV) 6-2, 6-1
Camden 6, Keenan 0
Chapin 4, Lexington 2 (Wednesday)
Singles: Emmie Thompson (L) d. Sidney Smith ©, 6-3, 7-6; Sydney Caulder (C) d. Emma Taylor (L) 6-3, 6-1; Gracie Culley (C) d. Rohita Patel (L) 6-1, 6-1; Kylie Latham (C) d. Mary Coleman Head (L) 6-1, 6-1; Sara Savannah Fabrian (L) d. Reese Adam 6-1, 1-6, 13-11. Doubles: Sara Kate Blalock & Kristen Koon (C) d. Dani Hu & Mercedes Perez Shillington (L) 6-2, 6-0.
White Knoll 6, Irmo 0
Singles: Kallie Lee (WK) defeated Simya Levine (I) 6-0, 6-1; Khloe Lee (WK) defeated Olivia Jackson (I) 6-0, 6-2; Candice Govan (WK) defeated Saanvi Cherukumalli 6-4, 6-3; Amber Whetstone (WK) defeated Surya Swaminathan (I) 6-3, 6-1; Anna Grace Newell (WK) defeated Siryce Levine 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Mollyann Watson/Kate Wood (WK) defeated Lauren Chapple/ Margaret Chapple 6-1, 6-2
SCISA Playoffs
Porter-Gaud 6, Hammond 0
Singles: Eliza Dieck (PG) def Rhett Brabham (H) 6-0, 6-1; Piper Brown (PG) def Claire Lewis (H) 6-0, 6-1; Somers Kirk (PG) def Caroline Cromer (H) 6-2, 6-0; McKenzie Davis (PG) def Maggie Irvin (H) 6-0, 6-1; Ananya Chag (PG) def Ann Murphy Lee (H) 6-1, 6-1; Courtney Dellicker (PG) def Katie Wallace Frye (H) 6-2, 6-2
Trinity-Byrnes 6, Heathwood Hall 0
Singles: McKenzie Davis (TB) def Olivia Merritt (HH) 6-1, 6-2; Allie Murrell (TB) def Kit Mullins (HH) 6-0, 6-0; Hannah McKay(TB) def Claiborne Bunch (HH) 6-0, 6-0; Haley Davis (TB) def Maggie Harrison (HH) 6-3, 6-0; Maggie Murrell (TB) def Abby Mullins (HH) 6-2, 6-1; Claire Peebles (TB) def Constance McCants (HH) 6-2, 6-3
