Lexington, Blythewood, AC Flora girls golf win state qualifying tournaments

Blythewood, Lexington and AC Flora girls golf teams won state qualifying tournaments Monday.

Blythewood shot a 296 to win the 5A Upper State championship by five strokes over Boiling Springs. Ella Stalvey led Blythewood with a 70 and Paige Paolucci had a 71.

Lexington shot a 307 to win the 5A Lower State championship by seven shots over Carolina Forest. Karlee Vardas led the Wildcats with a 70 to finish second and Molly Hardwick had a 71.

Chapin also qualified for state tournament with a sixth-place finish. River Bluff lost in a playoff with Stratford for the eighth spot.

The 5A state championship is Monday and Tuesday at Mid-Carolina Country Club. Lexington is going for its fourth straight state title and 14th in 16 seasons.

AC Flora shot a 373 and won the 4A Lower State title by eight shots over Myrtle Beach. AC Flora’s Gracie McCoy was medalist with an 82. The 4A state tournament is Monday and Tuesday at the Shipyard Golf Club.

Gilbert qualified for 3A state tournament with a runner-up finish at Lower State tournament. Gilbert’s Kennedy Gooding shot a 73 to finish third. Gray Collegiate’s Jalen Castle qualified as an individual.

The 3A state tournament is Monday and Tuesday at the Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina.

Class 5A

Lower State

Team Scores (Top-8 qualify. x-Won playoff): Lexington 307; Carolina Forest 314; St. James 324; Wando 333; Chapin 345; Fort Dorchester 362; Conway 368; x-Stratford 378; River Bluff 378; Berkeley 411; Ashley Ridge 419; Cane Bay 423; Socastee 435; Summerville 437; Sumter 471.

Top-10 finishers: Victoria Callahan (CF) 67; Karlee Vardas (Lex) 70; Mia Gray (CF) 70; Molly Hardwick (Lex) 71; Adrian Anderson (SJ) 71; Regan Clifford (Wando) 73; Emily Baker (Chapin) 78; Lora Ledbetter (Conway) 80; Taylor Reaves (Conway) 80; Ella Drew Dodd (Wando) 81

Upper State

Team Scores (Top 8 qualify): Blythewood 296; Boiling Springs 301; Byrnes 320; Dorman 348; TL Hanna 359; Nation Ford 360; Mauldin 362; Spartanburg 371; Greenwood 378; Spring Valley 383; JL Mann 386; Fort Mill 409; Clover 438; Woodmont 447; Easley 451

Top-10 Finishers: MK Talledo (Boiling Springs) 68; Madison Dixon (Boiling Springs) 70; Ella Stalvey (Blythewood) 70; Paige Paolucci (Blythewood) 71; Taylor Lewis (Clover) 72; Anika Rana (Byrnes) 72; Sarah Boteler (JLM) 74; Cori Langford (Blythewood) 76; Zoe Bowers (NF) 76; Lindsey Hoile (Blythewood) 79; Courtney Williamson (TLH) 79; Lilian Alexander (Byrnes) 79; Lyleigh Antley (Boiling Springs) 79

Class 4A

Lower State

Team Scores: AC Flora 373; Myrtle Beach 381; Hilton Head Island 392; North Myrtle Beach 394; Hartsville 429; North Augusta 430; Bluffton 433; South Aiken 453; Aiken 476; Darlington 479; Beaufort 494

Top-10 finishers: Gracie McCoy (ACF) 82; Cara Hilburn (NMB) 83; Izzy Stone (Be) 84; Taylor Pirttima (MB) 85; Kaitlyn Stonehill (ACF) 92; Sophia Livigni (MB) 93; Isabella Waters (NA) 94; Aryn Watson (Hart) 95; McKenize Bradley (HHI) 95; Victoria Hill (Aik) 96; Victoria Hill (Aik) 96; Lakyn Wilkerson (Hart) 96; Lindsey Greene (SA) 96

Class 3A

Lower State

Team Scores: Oceanside Collegiate 285; Gilbert 346; Bishop England 356; May River 356; Aynor 388; Waccamaw 388; Loris 400; Camden 410; Fox Creek 438; McBee 444; Cheraw 519; Buford 542

Top-10 finishers: Abbey Schimpf (OC) 69; Emma Schimpf (OC) 69; Kennedy Gooding (G) 73; Kayla Bartemeyer (OC) 73; Rachel Rich (OC) 74; Kylie Bowes (MR) 81; Grayson Bonner (BE) 81; Jalen Castle (GC) 82; Chessa Lee (L) 84; Kat Klein (BE) 85