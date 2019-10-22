High School Sports
Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 8
Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 8
Rushing
Player
Team
Att
Yds
TD
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
176
1,305
15
Willis Lane
Camden
144
1,288
15
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
142
1,094
13
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
125
1,079
13
Kalab Haven
North Central
98
979
10
Matt Pack
AC Flora
115
982
12
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
121
980
22
MJ Reed
Swansea
158
960
5
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
147
950
12
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
80
933
8
Ahmaad Bynem-Scott
Lexington
139
930
8
Tracy Williams
Irmo
138
909
6
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
78
887
12
Braden Walker
River Bluff
110
791
11
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
104
787
21
Javaris Dasant
Keenan
106
769
8
Mikah Davis
Camden
72
734
5
Jalen Crumpton
Cardinal Newman
106
733
6
Marvin Gantt
Batesburg-Leesville
128
689
8
CJ Stokes
Hammond
71
689
7
Bruce Staley
Airport
114
686
6
Riley Myers
River Bluff
90
653
8
Taylor Mathias
Lexington
91
643
9
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
75
608
9
Jeremy Barney
Lower Richland
102
604
4
Tyrell Coleman
AC Flora
79
600
8
Ty Walker
Gilbert
87
569
3
Jeremiah Ullah
Ben Lippen
105
545
6
TJ Peebles
White Knoll
79
545
7
Passing
Player
Team
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
152
207
2,841
28
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
164
243
2,673
28
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
135
197
2,177
26
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
176
244
2,110
14
Noah Bell
Saluda
134
208
2,007
29
Josh Strickland
Blythewood
125
181
1,721
19
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
103
140
1,646
23
Pryce Whitten
Swansea
93
181
1,592
12
Isom Harris
CA Johnson
64
158
1,404
15
DQ Smith
Spring Valley
130
210
1,390
20
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
89
170
1,342
17
Andre Washington
Ridge View
86
182
1,255
10
Tre Robinson
Batesburg-Leesville
92
144
1,166
11
Ahmon Green
Westwood
90
159
1,112
11
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
51
84
1,029
18
Jackson Stone
River Bluff
57
98
1,008
15
Wise Segars
AC Flora
60
96
1,062
8
Marko Gilmore
Airport
80
121
1,005
17
Dylan Williams
Irmo
80
164
978
10
Austin Bowers
North Central
70
121
915
12
Zay Chalmers
Newberry
72
151
914
4
Jafari Pearson
Camden
73
117
871
11
Will Morris
Lugoff-Elgin
64
107
785
5
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
62
124
753
5
Elijah Ogden
Lexington
70
124
736
4
Quentin Thompson
Columbia
54
136
707
5
Ryan Campbell
Dreher
65
115
650
2
Peyton Whitten
Brookland-Cayce
43
74
571
4
Receiving
Player
Team
Rec
Yds
TD
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
61
1,158
15
Zavier Short
Chapin
60
1,020
13
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
37
863
12
Dallan Wright
Saluda
45
819
13
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
35
784
14
Mikey Jones
Swansea
36
746
8
DeAndre Harris
Gilbert
35
734
7
Andre Wilson
Hammond
38
728
9
Joshua Burrell
Blythewood
39
701
9
Shyheem Shropshire
North Central
41
684
10
Matt Reed
Gilbert
42
667
7
Fred Archie
Lower Richland
23
646
11
Alec Holt
Gilbert
30
600
14
Elijah Spencer
Dutch Fork
34
589
8
Darius Derrick-Jones
White Knoll
36
572
11
Cincere Scott
Ridge View
31
521
4
Trenton Higgins
Gray Collegiate
21
515
6
Cam Atkins
Westwood
35
500
6
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
36
494
10
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
27
483
2
Jervon Whitt
Saluda
23
480
10
Jordan Smith
Ridge View
21
477
2
David Patten
Blythewood
35
474
4
Scoring
Player
Team
TD
XP
FG
Pts
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
22
0
0
132
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
21
0
0
126
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
17
0
0
102
Alec Holt
Gilbert
16
0
0
96
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
16
0
0
96
Willis Lane
Camden
15
1
0
92
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
15
0
0
90
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
14
0
0
84
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
13
1
0
80
Braden Walker
River Bluff
13
0
0
78
Andre Wilson
Hammond
13
0
0
78
Matt Pack
AC Flora
13
0
0
78
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
13
0
0
78
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
13
0
0
78
Zavier Short
Chapin
13
0
0
78
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
13
0
0
78
Dallan Wright
Saluda
13
0
0
78
Jordan Burch
Hammond
13
0
0
78
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
12
0
0
72
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
12
0
0
72
Darius Derick-Jones
White Knoll
12
0
0
72
Defense
Tackles
Player
Team
Tackles
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
125
Charlie Skehan
Cardinal Newman
123
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
117
Drew Howell
Gilbert
102
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
99
Jacob McCary
Saluda
95
Josiah Schrodt
Lexington
94
Dalton Shumpert
Gray Collegiate
91
Kentrell Caldwell
Newberry
91
Brandon Edwards
Blythewood
90
CJ Johnson
Westwood
85
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
83
Reagan Cherry
Saluda
92
Anthony Demasi
Dutch Fork
81
Braylen Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
80
Wells Sykes
Gilbert
77
Jake Hames
Chapin
77
Marcellus Juggins
Camden
76
Coby Cornelius
Spring Valley
76
Jordan Burrell
Blythewood
72
Chris Rhone
Gray Collegiate
72
Tadrick Hallmon
Swansea
71
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
69
Damondre Anderson
CA Johnson
69
Ray Davis
Fairfield Central
66
Sacks
Player
Team
Sacks
Trey Peterson
Spring Valley
16
John Copley
Camden
11
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
10
Kaseem Vauls
Irmo
9
Jordan Burch
Hammond
9
Jay Reese
Ben Lippen
8
Drew Howell
Gilbert
7
Savion Holmes
Dutch Fork
6
Will Locke
Hammond
6
Ronald Coates
Westwood
5
Bradley Dunn
Hammond
5
Justin Wall
Lugoff-Elgin
5
Kenya Macon
Swansea
5
Chase Ishamel
Blythewood
5
Trey Irby
Dutch Fork
5
Cameron Grier
Newberry
4
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
4
Trenton Taylor
Swansea
4
Damondre Anderson
CA Johnson
4
Deshontez Gray
Pelion
4
Cameron Grier
Newberry
4
Isaiah Boyd
Lexington
4
Novean Mitchell
Lexington
4
Jackson Boyd
Ben Lippen
4
Kamare Johnson
Gray Collegiate
4
Chase Rivers
White Knoll
4
DJ Hutcherson
Blythewood
4
Darius Dennis
Batesburg-Leesville
4
Ronald Coates
Westwood
4
Ricky Tyler
Swansea
4
Jaquez Frederick
White Knoll
4
Preston Sansone
River Bluff
4
Danny Evans
Spring Valley
4
Jaden Allen
Keenan
4
Alex Huntley
Hammond
4
Interceptions
Player
Team
INT
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
7
Matthew Cassidy
Camden
4
Austin Glad
River Bluff
4
Hykein Nhan
Spring Valley
3
Justin Catoe
North Central
3
Zykeif Johnson
Westwood
3
Chris Rhone
Gray Collegiate
3
Az’hane Salaam
Heathwood Hall
3
Josh Skelton
Spring Valley
3
Xavier Jones
Keenan
3
Several tied with 2
Punting
Player
Team
No.
Punts
Average
Jake Cowan
Cardinal Newman
12
467
38.9
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
7
271
38.7
Tristan Allen
Lexington
19
702
36.9
West Hiller
Chapin
19
689
36.3
Noah Bell
Saluda
21
756
36.0
Grayson Tanner
Heathwood Hall
32
1,142
35.7
Luis Orellano
White Knoll
19
658
34.6
