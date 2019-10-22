High School Sports

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 8

Staff Reports

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 8

Rushing

Player

Team

Att

Yds

TD

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

176

1,305

15

Willis Lane

Camden

144

1,288

15

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

142

1,094

13

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

125

1,079

13

Kalab Haven

North Central

98

979

10

Matt Pack

AC Flora

115

982

12

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

121

980

22

MJ Reed

Swansea

158

960

5

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

147

950

12

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

80

933

8

Ahmaad Bynem-Scott

Lexington

139

930

8

Tracy Williams

Irmo

138

909

6

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

78

887

12

Braden Walker

River Bluff

110

791

11

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

104

787

21

Javaris Dasant

Keenan

106

769

8

Mikah Davis

Camden

72

734

5

Jalen Crumpton

Cardinal Newman

106

733

6

Marvin Gantt

Batesburg-Leesville

128

689

8

CJ Stokes

Hammond

71

689

7

Bruce Staley

Airport

114

686

6

Riley Myers

River Bluff

90

653

8

Taylor Mathias

Lexington

91

643

9

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

75

608

9

Jeremy Barney

Lower Richland

102

604

4

Tyrell Coleman

AC Flora

79

600

8

Ty Walker

Gilbert

87

569

3

Jeremiah Ullah

Ben Lippen

105

545

6

TJ Peebles

White Knoll

79

545

7

Passing

Player

Team

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

152

207

2,841

28

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

164

243

2,673

28

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

135

197

2,177

26

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

176

244

2,110

14

Noah Bell

Saluda

134

208

2,007

29

Josh Strickland

Blythewood

125

181

1,721

19

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

103

140

1,646

23

Pryce Whitten

Swansea

93

181

1,592

12

Isom Harris

CA Johnson

64

158

1,404

15

DQ Smith

Spring Valley

130

210

1,390

20

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

89

170

1,342

17

Andre Washington

Ridge View

86

182

1,255

10

Tre Robinson

Batesburg-Leesville

92

144

1,166

11

Ahmon Green

Westwood

90

159

1,112

11

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

51

84

1,029

18

Jackson Stone

River Bluff

57

98

1,008

15

Wise Segars

AC Flora

60

96

1,062

8

Marko Gilmore

Airport

80

121

1,005

17

Dylan Williams

Irmo

80

164

978

10

Austin Bowers

North Central

70

121

915

12

Zay Chalmers

Newberry

72

151

914

4

Jafari Pearson

Camden

73

117

871

11

Will Morris

Lugoff-Elgin

64

107

785

5

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

62

124

753

5

Elijah Ogden

Lexington

70

124

736

4

Quentin Thompson

Columbia

54

136

707

5

Ryan Campbell

Dreher

65

115

650

2

Peyton Whitten

Brookland-Cayce

43

74

571

4

Receiving

Player

Team

Rec

Yds

TD

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

61

1,158

15

Zavier Short

Chapin

60

1,020

13

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

37

863

12

Dallan Wright

Saluda

45

819

13

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

35

784

14

Mikey Jones

Swansea

36

746

8

DeAndre Harris

Gilbert

35

734

7

Andre Wilson

Hammond

38

728

9

Joshua Burrell

Blythewood

39

701

9

Shyheem Shropshire

North Central

41

684

10

Matt Reed

Gilbert

42

667

7

Fred Archie

Lower Richland

23

646

11

Alec Holt

Gilbert

30

600

14

Elijah Spencer

Dutch Fork

34

589

8

Darius Derrick-Jones

White Knoll

36

572

11

Cincere Scott

Ridge View

31

521

4

Trenton Higgins

Gray Collegiate

21

515

6

Cam Atkins

Westwood

35

500

6

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

36

494

10

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

27

483

2

Jervon Whitt

Saluda

23

480

10

Jordan Smith

Ridge View

21

477

2

David Patten

Blythewood

35

474

4

Scoring

Player

Team

TD

XP

FG

Pts

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

22

0

0

132

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

21

0

0

126

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

17

0

0

102

Alec Holt

Gilbert

16

0

0

96

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

16

0

0

96

Willis Lane

Camden

15

1

0

92

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

15

0

0

90

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

14

0

0

84

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

13

1

0

80

Braden Walker

River Bluff

13

0

0

78

Andre Wilson

Hammond

13

0

0

78

Matt Pack

AC Flora

13

0

0

78

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

13

0

0

78

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

13

0

0

78

Zavier Short

Chapin

13

0

0

78

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

13

0

0

78

Dallan Wright

Saluda

13

0

0

78

Jordan Burch

Hammond

13

0

0

78

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

12

0

0

72

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

12

0

0

72

Darius Derick-Jones

White Knoll

12

0

0

72

Defense

Tackles

Player

Team

Tackles

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

125

Charlie Skehan

Cardinal Newman

123

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

117

Drew Howell

Gilbert

102

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

99

Jacob McCary

Saluda

95

Josiah Schrodt

Lexington

94

Dalton Shumpert

Gray Collegiate

91

Kentrell Caldwell

Newberry

91

Brandon Edwards

Blythewood

90

CJ Johnson

Westwood

85

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

83

Reagan Cherry

Saluda

92

Anthony Demasi

Dutch Fork

81

Braylen Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

80

Wells Sykes

Gilbert

77

Jake Hames

Chapin

77

Marcellus Juggins

Camden

76

Coby Cornelius

Spring Valley

76

Jordan Burrell

Blythewood

72

Chris Rhone

Gray Collegiate

72

Chris Rhone

Gray Collegiate

72

Tadrick Hallmon

Swansea

71

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

69

Damondre Anderson

CA Johnson

69

Ray Davis

Fairfield Central

66

Sacks

Player

Team

Sacks

Trey Peterson

Spring Valley

16

John Copley

Camden

11

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

10

Kaseem Vauls

Irmo

9

Jordan Burch

Hammond

9

Jay Reese

Ben Lippen

8

Drew Howell

Gilbert

7

Savion Holmes

Dutch Fork

6

Will Locke

Hammond

6

Ronald Coates

Westwood

5

Bradley Dunn

Hammond

5

Justin Wall

Lugoff-Elgin

5

Kenya Macon

Swansea

5

Chase Ishamel

Blythewood

5

Trey Irby

Dutch Fork

5

Cameron Grier

Newberry

4

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

4

Trenton Taylor

Swansea

4

Damondre Anderson

CA Johnson

4

Deshontez Gray

Pelion

4

Cameron Grier

Newberry

4

Isaiah Boyd

Lexington

4

Novean Mitchell

Lexington

4

Jackson Boyd

Ben Lippen

4

Kamare Johnson

Gray Collegiate

4

Chase Rivers

White Knoll

4

DJ Hutcherson

Blythewood

4

Darius Dennis

Batesburg-Leesville

4

Ronald Coates

Westwood

4

Ricky Tyler

Swansea

4

Jaquez Frederick

White Knoll

4

Preston Sansone

River Bluff

4

Danny Evans

Spring Valley

4

Jaden Allen

Keenan

4

Alex Huntley

Hammond

4

Interceptions

Player

Team

INT

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

7

Matthew Cassidy

Camden

4

Austin Glad

River Bluff

4

Hykein Nhan

Spring Valley

3

Justin Catoe

North Central

3

Zykeif Johnson

Westwood

3

Chris Rhone

Gray Collegiate

3

Az’hane Salaam

Heathwood Hall

3

Josh Skelton

Spring Valley

3

Xavier Jones

Keenan

3

Several tied with 2

Punting

Player

Team

No.

Punts

Average

Jake Cowan

Cardinal Newman

12

467

38.9

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

7

271

38.7

Tristan Allen

Lexington

19

702

36.9

West Hiller

Chapin

19

689

36.3

Noah Bell

Saluda

21

756

36.0

Grayson Tanner

Heathwood Hall

32

1,142

35.7

Luis Orellano

White Knoll

19

658

34.6

