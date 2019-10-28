High School Sports
Power Rankings: Lower Richland in, plenty of movement going into final week of regular season
A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:
1. Dutch Fork (8-0-1)
Previous Ranking: 1
Last Week: Off. Up next: at White Knoll
2. Gilbert (8-1)
Previous Ranking: 4
Last Week: Def. Edisto, 56-6. Up next: vs. Pelion
3. Camden (8-1)
Previous Ranking: 5
Last Week: Def. Indian Land, 51-27. Up next: vs. Keenan
4. Lexington (7-2)
Previous Ranking: 7
Last Week: Def. Chapin, 41-14. Up next: at River Bluff
5. Brookland-Cayce (6-3)
Previous Ranking: 8
Last Week: Def. Aiken, 45-7. Up next: at Airport
6. Hammond (8-2)
Previous Ranking: 6
Last Week: Def. Cardinal Newman, 52-0. Up next: vs. Heathwood Hall
7. AC Flora (8-1)
Previous Ranking: 2
Last Week: Lost to Lower Richland, 32-20. Up next: at Dreher
8. River Bluff (7-2)
Previous Ranking: 3
Last Week: Lost to White Knoll, 14-10. Up next: vs. Lexington
9. Airport (7-2)
Previous Ranking: 9
Last Week: Def. South Aiken, 17-16. Up next: vs. Brookland-Cayce
10. Lower Richland (5-4)
Previous Ranking: None
Last Week: Def. AC Flora, 32-20. Up next: vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Dropped out: Blythewood, Ridge View
Receiving votes: Gray Collegiate
Comments