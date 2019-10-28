Power Rankings: Lower Richland in, plenty of movement going into final week of regular season

A look at this week’s Top 10 Midlands high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State Newspaper:

1. Dutch Fork (8-0-1)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Off. Up next: at White Knoll

2. Gilbert (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Def. Edisto, 56-6. Up next: vs. Pelion

3. Camden (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Def. Indian Land, 51-27. Up next: vs. Keenan

4. Lexington (7-2)

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Week: Def. Chapin, 41-14. Up next: at River Bluff

5. Brookland-Cayce (6-3)

Previous Ranking: 8

Last Week: Def. Aiken, 45-7. Up next: at Airport

6. Hammond (8-2)

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Week: Def. Cardinal Newman, 52-0. Up next: vs. Heathwood Hall

7. AC Flora (8-1)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Lost to Lower Richland, 32-20. Up next: at Dreher

8. River Bluff (7-2)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Lost to White Knoll, 14-10. Up next: vs. Lexington

9. Airport (7-2)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Def. South Aiken, 17-16. Up next: vs. Brookland-Cayce

10. Lower Richland (5-4)

Previous Ranking: None

Last Week: Def. AC Flora, 32-20. Up next: vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Dropped out: Blythewood, Ridge View

Receiving votes: Gray Collegiate