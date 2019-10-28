Blythewood leads Lexington after first day of Class 5A girls golf championship

Blythewood girls golf team is in first place after the first day of the Class 5A championship at Mid-Carolina Country Club.

The Bengals shot a 319 and lead defending champion Lexington by three strokes. Lexington is going for its fourth state title in a row and 14th in last 16 seasons. Blythewood and Lexington entered the tournament ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively in state golf polls.

Blythewood’s Ella Stalvey leads the individual race with a 72, and Lexington’s Karlee Vardas is a stroke back.

Chapin is tied for seventh. The final round is set for Tuesday.

In Class 4A, AC Flora is in fourth after shooting a 368 on the first day. Daniel is in the lead with a 321.

In Class 3A, Gilbert is third place after firing an-opening round 322 at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course. Oceanside Collegiate leads with a 285. Gilbert’s Kennedy Gooding (75) is fifth and Ally Moss (78) is eighth.

Class 5A

Team Scores: Blythewood 319, Lexington 322; Boiling Springs 331; St. James 353; Wando 355; Byrnes 357; Chapin 362; Dorman 362; Carolina Forest 363; Fort Dorchester 371; Nation Ford 380; TL Hanna 393; Spartanburg 398; Mauldin 398; Conway 408; Stratford 414

Top 10 individuals: Ella Stalvey (B) 72; Karlee Vardas (L) 73; MK Talledo (BS) 74; Alayna Fortenberry (CF) 77; Madison Dixon (BS) 77; Adrian Anderson (SJ) 79; Emily Baker (Ch) 79; Lora Ledbetter (Con) 79; Emily Beiers (Lex) 81; Elizabeth Madden (B) 81; Zoe Bowers (NF) 81; Anika Rana (By) 81; Molly Hardwick (Lex) 81; Victoria Callahan (CF) 81.

Class 4A

Team Scores: Daniel 321; Wren 352; Belton Honea Path 360; AC Flora 368; Myrtle Beach 375; Hilton Head 378; North Myrtle Beach 379; Pickens 381; Greenville 396; Blue Ridge 399; Walhalla 402; Hartsville 417

Top-10 individuals: Chloe Holder, Wren 72; Katelyn Lee, Wren 74; Kennedy McGaha, BHP 74; Cara Hilburn, NMB, 77; Jennifer Gao, Daniel 78; Peyton O’Brien, Daniel 79; Izzy Stone, Beaufort 79; Courtney Collins, Daniel 81; Adrienne O’Brien, Daniel 83; Taylor Pirttima, MB, 84

Class 3A

Team Scores: Oceanside 285; Chesnee 303; Gilbert 322; May River 325; Greer Middle 345; St. Josephs 345; Bishop England 352; Legion Collegiate 362; Catawba Ridge 367; Landrum 368; Loris 368; Pendleton 374; Ware Shoals 378; Aynor 381; Waccamaw 389; Christ Church 391; Seneca 397

Top-10 individuals: Rachel Rich, Oceanside 67; Emma Schimpf, OC 69; Sydney Roberts, Chesnee 69; Isabella Britt, Chesnee 72; Kennedy Gooding, Gilbert 73; Kaitlyn Hagler, Pendleton 74; Kayla Bartemeyer, Oceanside 74; Abbey Schimpf, Oceanside 75; Ally Moss, Gilbert 75; Buggy Reinke, Legion Collegiate 75