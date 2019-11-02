Ben Lippen boys, two Heathwood runners win state titles at SCISA cross country meet

Ben Lippen boys cross country team won its third straight SCISA 3A state championship Saturday on Nov. 2, 2019. Ben Lippen Athletics photo

The Ben Lippen boys cross country team continued its dominance and two Heathwood Hall runners won individual titles on Saturday at the SCISA cross country championships.

The Falcons won their third straight Class 3A boys crown. Ben Lippen finished with 33 points and five runners finish in the top 10. Camden Abrams (16:04) was third and John Davis (16:38).

Heathwood Hall finished second and Highlanders’ Neb Sneath won the individual title with a 15:51. Teammate Hugh Wilcox (15:55) was second.

In the girls race, Heathwood’s Laela Caplinger won the individual title with a 18:49. Catherine Barron (19:22) of Heathwood was fourth and Cardinal Newman’s Caroline Timmons (19:28) fifth.

SCISA Class 3A Results

Boys Team Scores: 1 Ben Lippen 33; Heathwood Hall 54; Porter Gaud 94; Hammond 120; Cardinal Newman 127; Pinewood Prep 131; Trinity-Byrnes 176; Wilson Hall 222; Orangeburg Prep 265; First Baptist 271; Northwood Academy 283

Top-10 finishers: Neb Sneath, Heathwood Hall, 15:51; Hugh Willcox Heathwood Hall, 15:55; Camden Abrams, Ben Lippen 16:04; Reece Bluestein, Hammond, 16:08; John Davis, Ben Lippen, 16:38; Ben McElveen Porter Gaud 16:47; Samari Van Horn, Ben Lippen, 16:51; Jackson Mccrudden, Ben Lippen 16:54; Trey Hunt, First Baptist 16:57; Stuart Zoller, Ben Lippen 17:03

Girls Team Scores: Porter-Gaud 47; Ashley Hall 67; Cardinal Newman 100; Heathwood Hall 116; Ben Lippen 140; Wilson Hall 143; Hammond 145; Pinewood Prep 145; Trinity-Byrnes 285; Northwood Academy 290

Top-10 finishers: Laela Caplinger, Heathwood Hall, 18:49; Bryce Marion, Porter Gaud 19:15; Alish Ward, Ashley Hall 19:16; Catherine Barron, Heathwood Hall, 19:22; Caroline Timmons, Cardinal Newman, 19:28; Ava Evans-Godley, Ashley Hall, 19:37; Kennedy Burnett, Porter Gaud, 19:41; Jordan Thornton, Wilson Hall, 20:00; Leslie Holt, Porter-Gaud 20:03; Eliza Groat, Ashley Hall 20:05