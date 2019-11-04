High School Sports
River Bluff tennis, Gilbert volleyball headed to state championships
The River Bluff tennis and Gilbert volleyball teams earned spots in the state championship Monday.
River Bluff defeated Wando, 4-2, to win the Class 5A Lower State championship. The Gators advance to their second state championship in three years and face Wade Hampton-JL Mann winner Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Cayce Fitness and Tennis Center. JL Mann-Wade Hampton play tomorrow.
Gilbert earned in a spot in the Class 3A volleyball championship with a 3-1 win over Academic Magnet for the Lower State title. It is the Indians’ first trip to the state championship since 2011.
Gilbert faces Powdersville in the championship match at River Bluff on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
In other action Monday, Hilton Head Island defeated AC Flora, 4-2, in 4A Lower State tennis championship and JL Mann defeated Blythewood, 4-3, in 5A Lower State tennis semifinals. St. Joseph’s defeated North Central, 3-1 in 2A Upper State volleyball championship.
SCHSL Girls Tennis Playoff Schedule
Monday
Class 5A
Upper State
JL Mann 4, Blythewood 3
Lower State
River Bluff 4, Wando 2
State championship
Saturday
River Bluff vs. JL Mann/Wade Hampton, 10 a.m.
Class 4A
Lower State
Hilton Head Island 5, AC Flora 2
SCHSL Volleyball Playoff Schedule
Tuesday
Class 5A
Lower State
River Bluff at Lexington, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Lower State
North Myrtle Beach at AC Flora, 6 p.m.
Monday
Class 2A
Upper State
St. Joseph’s 3, North Central 1
Class 3A
Lower State
Gilbert 3, Academic Magnet 1
Saturday
State Championship
At River Bluff High School
Gilbert vs. Powdersville, 2:30 p.m.
