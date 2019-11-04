River Bluff tennis, Gilbert volleyball headed to state championships

The River Bluff tennis and Gilbert volleyball teams earned spots in the state championship Monday.

River Bluff defeated Wando, 4-2, to win the Class 5A Lower State championship. The Gators advance to their second state championship in three years and face Wade Hampton-JL Mann winner Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Cayce Fitness and Tennis Center. JL Mann-Wade Hampton play tomorrow.

Gilbert earned in a spot in the Class 3A volleyball championship with a 3-1 win over Academic Magnet for the Lower State title. It is the Indians’ first trip to the state championship since 2011.

Gilbert faces Powdersville in the championship match at River Bluff on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

In other action Monday, Hilton Head Island defeated AC Flora, 4-2, in 4A Lower State tennis championship and JL Mann defeated Blythewood, 4-3, in 5A Lower State tennis semifinals. St. Joseph’s defeated North Central, 3-1 in 2A Upper State volleyball championship.

SCHSL Girls Tennis Playoff Schedule

Monday

Class 5A

Upper State

JL Mann 4, Blythewood 3

Lower State

River Bluff 4, Wando 2

State championship

Saturday

River Bluff vs. JL Mann/Wade Hampton, 10 a.m.

Class 4A

Lower State

Hilton Head Island 5, AC Flora 2

SCHSL Volleyball Playoff Schedule

Tuesday

Class 5A

Lower State

River Bluff at Lexington, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Lower State

North Myrtle Beach at AC Flora, 6 p.m.

Monday

Class 2A

Upper State

St. Joseph’s 3, North Central 1

Class 3A

Lower State

Gilbert 3, Academic Magnet 1

Saturday

State Championship

At River Bluff High School

Gilbert vs. Powdersville, 2:30 p.m.