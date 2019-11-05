Lexington volleyball downs rival River Bluff, advances to state championship

Lexington and River Bluff met in the rubber match with a spot in the Class 5A volleyball state championship on the line Tuesday night at the Wildcats’ home gym.

After splitting the two regular season meetings, Lexington rallied from a set down for a 3-1 victory over the Gators to advance to the state championship for just the second time in school history. The scores were 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, and 25-15.

The Wildcats’ other title appearance came in 2009 when they lost to Dorman.

Lexington (35-7) will face Nation Ford in the finals at 7 pm on Saturday at River Bluff. Nation Ford defeated Dorman in straight sets in the upper state final and is looking for its second straight state title.

The Wildcats had to adjust to playing without setter Katie Koon, who tore her ACL against White Knoll last week. Carter Lane stepped in and Lexington didn’t miss a beat.

Senior Phoebe Perkins led the way with 27 kills and a block. Sophomore Halle Michael added 15 kills, three blocks and two aces with junior Addie Childress contributing 7 kills, two blocks and two aces.

River Bluff finishes its best season in school history with a 36-9 record.