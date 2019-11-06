High School Sports

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 10

Staff Reports

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 10

Rushing

Player

Team

Att

Yds

TD

Willis Lane

Camden

168

1,597

19

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

214

1,506

17

Ahmaad Bynem-Scott

Lexington

178

1,364

12

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

170

1,319

14

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

144

1,209

15

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

107

1,181

8

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

137

1,165

25

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

170

1,144

14

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

108

1,115

15

Braden Walker

River Bluff

143

1,069

16

Kalab Haven

North Central

105

1,046

11

MJ Reed

Swansea

173

1,043

6

Mikah Davis

Camden

86

1,004

9

Matt Pack

AC Flora

115

982

12

Tracy Williams

Irmo

138

909

6

CJ Stokes

Hammond

94

871

11

Jalen Crumpton

Cardinal Newman

137

861

8

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

105

823

22

Marvin Gantt

Batesburg-Leesville

144

790

9

Javaris Dasant

Keenan

106

769

8

Jeremy Barney

Lower Richland

135

755

6

Riley Myers

River Bluff

111

778

9

Bruce Staley

Airport

114

686

6

Taylor Mathias

Lexington

97

683

9

Ahmon Green

Westwood

123

661

7

Amah-Dre Leaphart

Batesburg-Leesville

84

643

8

Tyrell Coleman

AC Flora

86

640

8

Passing

Player

Team

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

186

252

3,450

39

Jy Tolen

Gilbert

182

270

3,128

36

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

225

315

2,680

19

Noah Bell

Saluda

181

280

2,537

32

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

146

216

2,376

31

Josh Strickland

Blythewood

174

258

2,234

20

DQ Smith

Spring Valley

177

277

2,103

27

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

114

171

1,785

25

Pryce Whitten

Swansea

106

199

1,780

14

Ahmon Green

Westwood

120

198

1,574

17

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

104

198

1,545

24

Tre Robinson

Batesburg-Leesville

111

173

1,436

14

Andre Washington

Ridge View

101

211

1,420

10

Isom Harris

CA Johnson

64

158

1,404

15

Zay Chalmers

Newberry

98

194

1,265

7

Wise Segars

AC Flora

70

113

1,224

9

Jackson Stone

River Bluff

72

127

1,139

15

Austin Bowers

North Central

85

136

1,098

13

Will Taylor

Ben Lippen

88

168

1,076

8

Dylan Williams

Irmo

90

190

1,063

11

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

51

84

1,029

18

Jafari Pearson

Camden

80

126

1,016

12

Marko Gilmore

Airport

80

121

1,005

17

Elijah Ogden

Lexington

88

156

991

7

Will Morris

Lugoff-Elgin

78

129

989

6

Ryan Campbell

Dreher

84

150

863

4

Peyton Whitten

Brookland-Cayce

57

97

853

6

Jaelin Gray

White Knoll

70

116

753

10

Quentin Thompson

Columbia

54

136

707

5

Receiving

Player

Team

Rec

Yds

TD

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

73

1,409

19

Zavier Short

Chapin

75

1,297

17

Matt Reed

Gilbert

48

907

12

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

42

899

18

Dallan Wright

Saluda

52

881

14

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

37

863

12

Fred Archie

Lower Richland

35

855

13

DeAndre Harris

Gilbert

40

849

7

Joshua Burrell

Blythewood

51

810

9

Andre Wilson

Hammond

41

804

9

Mikey Jones

Swansea

40

799

9

Shyheem Shropshire

North Central

43

759

11

Alec Holt

Gilbert

32

664

16

Jervon Whitt

Saluda

29

644

12

Darius Derrick-Jones

White Knoll

42

626

14

Trenton Higgins

Gray Collegiate

27

625

10

Cam Atkins

Westwood

43

613

8

David Patten

Blythewood

45

602

4

Elijah Spencer

Dutch Fork

35

601

8

Cincere Scott

Ridge View

39

593

4

Jack Wood

Gray Collegiate

34

579

4

Jordan Smith

Ridge View

27

536

2

Quanta Jackson

Spring Valley

41

500

9

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

36

494

10

Scoring

Player

Team

TD

XP

FG

Pts

KZ Adams

Gray Collegiate

25

0

0

150

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

22

0

0

132

Willis Lane

Camden

19

2

0

116

Omarion Dollison

Gray Collegiate

19

0

0

114

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

18

0

0

108

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

18

0

0

108

Alec Holt

Gilbert

18

0

0

108

Braden Walker

River Bluff

18

0

0

108

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

17

0

0

102

Zavier Short

Chapin

17

0

0

102

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

15

0

0

90

Darius Derick-Jones

White Knoll

15

0

0

90

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

14

1

0

86

Dallan Wright

Saluda

14

0

0

84

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

14

0

0

84

Jordan Burch

Hammond

14

0

0

84

Andre Wilson

Hammond

13

0

0

78

Matt Pack

AC Flora

13

0

0

78

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

13

0

0

78

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

13

0

0

78

Jamison Ganzy

Lower Richland

13

0

0

78

Fred Archie

Lower Richland

13

0

0

78

Defense

Tackles

Player

Team

Tackles

Charlie Skehan

Cardinal Newman

147

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

135

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

130

Drew Howell

Gilbert

123

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

121

CJ Johnson

Westwood

121

Reagan Cherry

Saluda

119

Josiah Schrodt

Lexington

117

Jacob McCary

Saluda

113

Dalton Shumpert

Gray Collegiate

107

Kentrell Caldwell

Newberry

104

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

104

Brandon Edwards

Blythewood

104

Wells Sykes

Gilbert

99

Dylan King

Chapin

98

Jordan Burrell

Blythewood

95

Kamarre Johnson

Gray Collegiate

93

Braylen Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

92

Jake Hames

Chapin

92

Coby Cornelius

Spring Valley

92

Anthony Demasi

Dutch Fork

91

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

91

Levi Gulasa

Lexington

89

Hayden Cherry

Saluda

88

David Cromer

Lexington

86

Ray Davis

Fairfield Central

86

Sean Artiss

Westwood

83

Marcellus Juggins

Camden

82

Jabez Taylor

Lower Richland

82

Trey Peterson

Spring Valley

81

Chris Rhone

Gray Collegiate

80

Winston Harrison

Westwood

80

Sacks

Player

Team

Sacks

Trey Peterson

Spring Valley

16

Kaseem Vauls

Irmo

15

John Copley

Camden

12

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

12

Jovaughn Huger

Lower Richland

12

Jordan Burch

Hammond

9

Jay Reese

Ben Lippen

9

Kenya Macon

Swansea

8

Drew Howell

Gilbert

7

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

7

Bradley Dunn

Hammond

7

Will Locke

Hammond

7

Savion Holmes

Dutch Fork

6

DJ Hutcherson

Blythewood

6

Chase Ishamel

Blythewood

6

Ronald Coates

Westwood

5

Justin Wall

Lugoff-Elgin

5

Trey Irby

Dutch Fork

5

Jackson Boyd

Ben Lippen

5

Kamarre Johnson

Gray Collegiate

5

Dontorian Best

AC Flora

5

Vernard Ramage

Batesburg-Leesville

5

Interceptions

Player

Team

INT

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

7

Zykeif Johnson

Westwood

5

Chris Rhone

Gray Collegiate

5

Matthew Cassidy

Camden

4

Austin Glad

River Bluff

4

Keshoun Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

4

Az’hane Salaam

Heathwood Hall

4

Corey Webber

Lower Richland

4

Hykein Nhan

Spring Valley

4

Justin Catoe

North Central

3

Josh Skelton

Spring Valley

3

Xavier Jones

Keenan

3

Ethan Wolfe

Lugoff-Elgin

3

Chase Robinson

Cardinal Newman

3

Charlie Skehan

Cardinal Newman

3

Bryce Cheek

Gray Collegiate

3

John Reimes

Cardinal Newman

3

Dimarco Johnson

Dutch Fork

3

Punting

Player

Team

No.

Punts

Average

Jake Cowan

Cardinal Newman

18

711

39.5

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

8

307

38.4

Tristan Allen

Lexington

26

968

37.2

West Hiller

Chapin

24

806

35.9

Grayson Tanner

Heathwood Hall

38

1,367

35.3

Noah Bell

Saluda

25

874

35.0

Luis Orellano

White Knoll

19

658

34.6

