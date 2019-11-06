High School Sports
Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 10
Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 10
Rushing
Player
Team
Att
Yds
TD
Willis Lane
Camden
168
1,597
19
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
214
1,506
17
Ahmaad Bynem-Scott
Lexington
178
1,364
12
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
170
1,319
14
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
144
1,209
15
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
107
1,181
8
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
137
1,165
25
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
170
1,144
14
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
108
1,115
15
Braden Walker
River Bluff
143
1,069
16
Kalab Haven
North Central
105
1,046
11
MJ Reed
Swansea
173
1,043
6
Mikah Davis
Camden
86
1,004
9
Matt Pack
AC Flora
115
982
12
Tracy Williams
Irmo
138
909
6
CJ Stokes
Hammond
94
871
11
Jalen Crumpton
Cardinal Newman
137
861
8
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
105
823
22
Marvin Gantt
Batesburg-Leesville
144
790
9
Javaris Dasant
Keenan
106
769
8
Jeremy Barney
Lower Richland
135
755
6
Riley Myers
River Bluff
111
778
9
Bruce Staley
Airport
114
686
6
Taylor Mathias
Lexington
97
683
9
Ahmon Green
Westwood
123
661
7
Amah-Dre Leaphart
Batesburg-Leesville
84
643
8
Tyrell Coleman
AC Flora
86
640
8
Passing
Player
Team
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
186
252
3,450
39
Jy Tolen
Gilbert
182
270
3,128
36
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
225
315
2,680
19
Noah Bell
Saluda
181
280
2,537
32
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
146
216
2,376
31
Josh Strickland
Blythewood
174
258
2,234
20
DQ Smith
Spring Valley
177
277
2,103
27
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
114
171
1,785
25
Pryce Whitten
Swansea
106
199
1,780
14
Ahmon Green
Westwood
120
198
1,574
17
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
104
198
1,545
24
Tre Robinson
Batesburg-Leesville
111
173
1,436
14
Andre Washington
Ridge View
101
211
1,420
10
Isom Harris
CA Johnson
64
158
1,404
15
Zay Chalmers
Newberry
98
194
1,265
7
Wise Segars
AC Flora
70
113
1,224
9
Jackson Stone
River Bluff
72
127
1,139
15
Austin Bowers
North Central
85
136
1,098
13
Will Taylor
Ben Lippen
88
168
1,076
8
Dylan Williams
Irmo
90
190
1,063
11
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
51
84
1,029
18
Jafari Pearson
Camden
80
126
1,016
12
Marko Gilmore
Airport
80
121
1,005
17
Elijah Ogden
Lexington
88
156
991
7
Will Morris
Lugoff-Elgin
78
129
989
6
Ryan Campbell
Dreher
84
150
863
4
Peyton Whitten
Brookland-Cayce
57
97
853
6
Jaelin Gray
White Knoll
70
116
753
10
Quentin Thompson
Columbia
54
136
707
5
Receiving
Player
Team
Rec
Yds
TD
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
73
1,409
19
Zavier Short
Chapin
75
1,297
17
Matt Reed
Gilbert
48
907
12
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
42
899
18
Dallan Wright
Saluda
52
881
14
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
37
863
12
Fred Archie
Lower Richland
35
855
13
DeAndre Harris
Gilbert
40
849
7
Joshua Burrell
Blythewood
51
810
9
Andre Wilson
Hammond
41
804
9
Mikey Jones
Swansea
40
799
9
Shyheem Shropshire
North Central
43
759
11
Alec Holt
Gilbert
32
664
16
Jervon Whitt
Saluda
29
644
12
Darius Derrick-Jones
White Knoll
42
626
14
Trenton Higgins
Gray Collegiate
27
625
10
Cam Atkins
Westwood
43
613
8
David Patten
Blythewood
45
602
4
Elijah Spencer
Dutch Fork
35
601
8
Cincere Scott
Ridge View
39
593
4
Jack Wood
Gray Collegiate
34
579
4
Jordan Smith
Ridge View
27
536
2
Quanta Jackson
Spring Valley
41
500
9
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
36
494
10
Scoring
Player
Team
TD
XP
FG
Pts
KZ Adams
Gray Collegiate
25
0
0
150
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
22
0
0
132
Willis Lane
Camden
19
2
0
116
Omarion Dollison
Gray Collegiate
19
0
0
114
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
18
0
0
108
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
18
0
0
108
Alec Holt
Gilbert
18
0
0
108
Braden Walker
River Bluff
18
0
0
108
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
17
0
0
102
Zavier Short
Chapin
17
0
0
102
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
15
0
0
90
Darius Derick-Jones
White Knoll
15
0
0
90
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
14
1
0
86
Dallan Wright
Saluda
14
0
0
84
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
14
0
0
84
Jordan Burch
Hammond
14
0
0
84
Andre Wilson
Hammond
13
0
0
78
Matt Pack
AC Flora
13
0
0
78
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
13
0
0
78
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
13
0
0
78
Jamison Ganzy
Lower Richland
13
0
0
78
Fred Archie
Lower Richland
13
0
0
78
Defense
Tackles
Player
Team
Tackles
Charlie Skehan
Cardinal Newman
147
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
135
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
130
Drew Howell
Gilbert
123
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
121
CJ Johnson
Westwood
121
Reagan Cherry
Saluda
119
Josiah Schrodt
Lexington
117
Jacob McCary
Saluda
113
Dalton Shumpert
Gray Collegiate
107
Kentrell Caldwell
Newberry
104
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
104
Brandon Edwards
Blythewood
104
Wells Sykes
Gilbert
99
Dylan King
Chapin
98
Jordan Burrell
Blythewood
95
Kamarre Johnson
Gray Collegiate
93
Braylen Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
92
Jake Hames
Chapin
92
Coby Cornelius
Spring Valley
92
Anthony Demasi
Dutch Fork
91
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
91
Levi Gulasa
Lexington
89
Hayden Cherry
Saluda
88
David Cromer
Lexington
86
Ray Davis
Fairfield Central
86
Sean Artiss
Westwood
83
Marcellus Juggins
Camden
82
Jabez Taylor
Lower Richland
82
Trey Peterson
Spring Valley
81
Chris Rhone
Gray Collegiate
80
Winston Harrison
Westwood
80
Sacks
Player
Team
Sacks
Trey Peterson
Spring Valley
16
Kaseem Vauls
Irmo
15
John Copley
Camden
12
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
12
Jovaughn Huger
Lower Richland
12
Jordan Burch
Hammond
9
Jay Reese
Ben Lippen
9
Kenya Macon
Swansea
8
Drew Howell
Gilbert
7
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
7
Bradley Dunn
Hammond
7
Will Locke
Hammond
7
Savion Holmes
Dutch Fork
6
DJ Hutcherson
Blythewood
6
Chase Ishamel
Blythewood
6
Ronald Coates
Westwood
5
Justin Wall
Lugoff-Elgin
5
Trey Irby
Dutch Fork
5
Jackson Boyd
Ben Lippen
5
Kamarre Johnson
Gray Collegiate
5
Dontorian Best
AC Flora
5
Vernard Ramage
Batesburg-Leesville
5
Interceptions
Player
Team
INT
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
7
Zykeif Johnson
Westwood
5
Chris Rhone
Gray Collegiate
5
Matthew Cassidy
Camden
4
Austin Glad
River Bluff
4
Keshoun Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
4
Az’hane Salaam
Heathwood Hall
4
Corey Webber
Lower Richland
4
Hykein Nhan
Spring Valley
4
Justin Catoe
North Central
3
Josh Skelton
Spring Valley
3
Xavier Jones
Keenan
3
Ethan Wolfe
Lugoff-Elgin
3
Chase Robinson
Cardinal Newman
3
Charlie Skehan
Cardinal Newman
3
Bryce Cheek
Gray Collegiate
3
John Reimes
Cardinal Newman
3
Dimarco Johnson
Dutch Fork
3
Punting
Player
Team
No.
Punts
Average
Jake Cowan
Cardinal Newman
18
711
39.5
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
8
307
38.4
Tristan Allen
Lexington
26
968
37.2
West Hiller
Chapin
24
806
35.9
Grayson Tanner
Heathwood Hall
38
1,367
35.3
Noah Bell
Saluda
25
874
35.0
Luis Orellano
White Knoll
19
658
34.6
