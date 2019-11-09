Dominant Nation Ford repeats as champs, denies Lexington first volleyball state title

Lexington volleyball team poses with its runner-up trophy after losing to Nation Ford in the Class 5A championship on Nov. 9, 2019. Chris Dearing Photo

Lexington is still searching for its first volleyball state championship after dropping a 3-0 contest to a dominant Nation Ford squad on the Class 5A state championship Saturday evening.

The Wildcats were making just their second appearance in the state finals and the first since 2009. They couldn’t combat the size of the Falcons upfront and fell in three sets 25-17, 25-20 and 25-12. It’s the second straight championship for Nation Ford.

Lexington coach Eric Shick knew the task his team was facing. The Wildcats had already seen Nation Ford (48-5-1) twice this season, losing both times 2-0. The scores from those matches were 25-16, 25-10 on Aug. 28 and 25-22, 25-16 on Sept. 3.

This one wasn’t any closer. The Falcons featured a front line that consisted of 6-foot-5 senior Sophie Fischer, 6-4 sophomore Kennedy Martin and 6-2 sophomore Taylor Atkinson. The tallest player on the Wildcats roster is 6-0 freshman Emily Garner with everyone else being under 6-foot.