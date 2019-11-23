Chapin wins fourth straight competitive cheerleading state title

Chapin’s competitive cheerleading dynasty continued Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.

The Eagles won their fourth straight state title by winning the Class 5A championship. Chapin has won two titles since moving up to 5A with the other two during the streak coming in 4A.

Chapin finished with 369 points, edging out Lexington by four points. It was the Wildcats’ third runner-up finish in the last four seasons. Dutch Fork was fifth and Blythewood ninth.

Belton Honea Path won the Class 4A championship.AC Flora was fifth. Brookland-Cayce came in seventh and Airport was 10th, Westwood 11th and Ridge View 12th.

Chesnee won the 3A title. Gray Collegiate finished fifth and Brookland-Cayce was seventh.