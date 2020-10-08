Week 3 can’t-miss Midlands high school football games plus stats, predictions

Here are the top games to watch and predictions for Week 3 of high school football in the Midlands:

Brookland-Cayce (1-1) at Gilbert (2-0)

First of two straight big Region 5-3A matchups for Gilbert, which plays Strom Thurmond next week. If the Indians defeat B-C on Friday and Rebels next week, they can wrap up the region title.

B-C is coming off a loss to Strom Thurmond last week and needs to win to help its postseason chances.

The game features two of area’s top running backs in Gilbert’s Colton Mason (367 yards, 4 TDs) and B-C’s Will Way (230 yards, 5 TDs)

Dutch Fork (2-0) at River Bluff (0-0)

Dutch Fork is averaging 58.5 points a game and enters the matchup with a 42-game unbeaten streak.

Dutch Fork WR and Charlotte commit Elijah Spencer is averaging 153 receiving yards and scored five TDs through two games. Silver Foxes’ defense has 14 sacks in their first two games.

The game is the season opener for River Bluff, which had to postpone its first two games because of COVID-19. The Gators are 18-5 over the past two seasons with two of their losses coming to Dutch Fork.

Gray Collegiate (2-0) at Saluda (1-0)

A top-5 matchup in Class 2A that will have big implications in Region 3-2A.

Defending 2A champion Saluda is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A poll and Gray is No. 5.

Saluda won its opener 62-14 over Eau Claire on Sept. 25 but had its game against Newberry postponed because of COVID-19. The Tigers have a six-game winning streak dating back to last season.

Gray Collegiate QB Tre Robinson has accounted for 438 yards off offense and 7 TDs and running back KZ Adams has 301 yards rushing and 5 TDs in two games,

Irmo (2-0) at AC Flora (2-0)

First place in Region 4-4A Is on the line.

AC Flora is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A and averaging 419 yards of offense per game. The Falcons scored 42 points in the first quarter last week against Richland Northeast. Quarterback Ethan Beamish has seven TD passes in just two games.

Irmo is coming off a 14-0 win over Dreher last week, its first shutout since 2012 against Ridge View. Yellow Jackets already have equaled their win total from last season.

Spring Valley (1-1) at Northwestern (2-0)

Spring Valley will make its second trip to the Rock Hill area in three weeks.

The Vikings defeated Rock Hill, 17-12, before losing to Ridge View. 17-16, last week. A loss would eliminate Spring Valley’s hope for a region title. SV’s Trey Peterson leads the Midlands with five sacks.

Northwestern can clinch a playoff spot with a victory and the Region 4-5A title with a win and Rock Hill loss. Rock Hill is off Friday.

Week 3 Midlands Game Schedule, Picks

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

CA Johnson at McBee (Bezjak-CAJ; Dearing-CAJ)

Batesburg-Leesville vs. Columbia at Bolden Stadium (Bezjak-B-L; Dearing-B-L)

Brookland-Cayce at Gilbert (Bezjak-BC; Dearing-BC)

Dutch Fork at River Bluff (Bezjak-Dutch Fork; Dearing-Dutch Fork)

Gray Collegiate at Saluda (Bezjak-Gray Collegiate; Dearing-Saluda)

Hammond at First Baptist (Bezjak-Hammond; Dearing-Hammond)

Heathwood Hall at Florence Christian (Bezjak-HH; Dearing-HH)

Irmo at AC Flora (Bezjak-AC Flora; Dearing-AC Flora)

Lake City at Camden (Bezjak-Camden; Dearing-Camden)

Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman (Bezjak-LM; Dearing-LM)

Lower Richland at Chester (Bezjak-Chester; Dearing-Chester)

North Central at Buford (Bezjak-North Central; Dearing-North Central)

Palmetto Christian at WW King (Bezjak-PC; Dearing-PC)

Richard Winn at Northside Christian (Bezjak-Richard Winn; Dearing-Richard Winn)

Ridge View at Lexington (Bezjak-RV; Dearing-RV)

Spring Valley at Northwestern (Bezjak-SV; Dearing-Northwestern)

White Knoll at Chapin (Bezjak-Chapin; Dearing-Chapin)

Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen (Bezjak-Ben Lippen; Dearing-Ben Lippen)

York at Fairfield Central (Bezjak-Fairfield; Dearing-Fairfield)

Monday

Aiken at Airport (Bezjak-Airport; Dearing-Airport)

Games postponed because of COVID-19: Rock Hill at Blythewood; Eau Claire at Newberry; Lugoff-Elgin at Richland Northeast; Dreher at Westwood; Fox Creek at Swansea; Keenan at Mid-Carolina

Last Week: Lou Bezjak 15-9; Chris Dearing 15-9

Overall: Lou Bezjak 37-13; Chris Dearing 37-13

Midlands Stat leaders

A look at Midlands stat leaders through Week 6 of SCISA games and Week 2 of SCHSL:

Rushing

SCHSL: KZ Adams, Gray Collegiate, 41 carries, 401 yards, 3 TDs; Colton Mason, Gilbert, 51-367-4; Jeremy Barney, Lower Richland, 33-237-3; Will Way, Brookland-Cayce, 36-230-5; Kalab Haven, North Central, 35-230-2; Bennett Galloway, Chapin, 38-227-2; Jaylon Chambers, Irmo, 14-214-3; Matt Pack, AC Flora, 21-197-1; CeCe Bailey, CA Johnson, 13-195-4; Marvin Gantt, Batesburg-Leesville, 23-191-0; Stephon Gadsen, Fairfield Central, 22-188-2; Willis Lane, Camden, 11-166-3

SCISA: Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 109 carries, 715 yards, 5 TDs; CJ Stokes, Hammond, 53-565-12; Will Owens, Ben Lippen, 41-346-4; Jali Garvin-Mingo, Cardinal Newman, 40-231-1; Walker Draffin, Heathwood Hall, 37-195-3; Jack Weston, Hammond, 29-189-2; Aiden Cannaster, Hammond, 31-189-0

Passing

SCHSL: Isom Harris;CA Johnson, 33 comp., 51 attempts, 546 yards, 6 TDs; Will Taylor, Dutch Fork, 25-39-535-8; Ethan Beamish, AC Flora, 16-21-453-7; Jenavas Williams, Batesburg-Leesville, 33-56-448-6; Andre Washington, Ridge View, 23-29-394-2; Peyton Whitten, Brookland-Cayce, 14-21-374-3; Tre Robinson, Gray Collegiate, 22-34-335-5; Hunter Sheppard, Chapin, 30-46-311-4; Angelo Donato, Blythewood, 20-38-308-2; DQ Smith, Spring Valley, 28-53-297-3; Jesse Bowers, North Central, 20-34-273-1; Izayah Whiteside, Gilbert, 23-45-265-3; Robert Adams, Lower Richland, 18-26-232-3; Jaffari Person, Camden, 8-13-188-3; Josh Drayton, Dreher, 21-39-164-0; Austin Cunningham, White Knoll, 20-35-162-0

SCISA: Jack Weston, Hammond, 44 comp, 60 attempts, 658 yards, 6 TDs; Alex Lewis, Heathwood Hall, 38-71-474-6; Stryker Gandy, Ben Lippen;15-28-280-2

Receiving

SCHSL: Desmond Martin, CA Johnson, 13 rec., 367 yards, 5 TDs; Elijah Spencer, Dutch Fork, 11-306-5; Damahzay Long, Bateburg-Leesville, 13-303-5; Jordan Smith, Ridge View, 14-293-2; Eriq Rice, AC Flora, 5-197-3; Zavier Short, Chapin, 13-158-2; Antonio Williams, Dutch Fork. 7-147-3; Jordan Wise, Brookland-Cayce, 8-146-1; Joshua Burrell, Blythewood, 11-142-1; DeAree Rogers, White Knoll, 12-121-0 Marvin Gantt, Batesburg-Leesville, 13-133-1; Chirs Rhone, Gray Collegiate, 8-109-1; Banks Pope, AC Flora, 4-108-1; Devin Johnson, Gray Collegiate, 6-107-1; Shyheem Shropshire, North Central, 3-107-1; Noble Cooper, Blythewood, 6-104-0; Ty’Sean Osby, Spring Valley, 7-103-1; Matthew Becker, Chapin, 11-101-1

SCISA: Cam Scott, Hammond, 23 rec, 432 yards. 4 TDs; Josh Gary, Heathwood Hall, 23-375-4; Aiden Canzater, Hammond, 9-163-2; Davis Holt, Ben Lippen, 10-154-1; Jake Austin, Ben Lippen, 14-142-3; Chandler Crooks, Ben Lippen, 10-137-1

Tackles

SCHSL: Myles Cotten, Blythewood, 35 tackles; Dalante Belton, CA Johnson, 31’; Dawan Rice, CA Johnson, 30; DJ Hutchinson, Blythewood, 25;; Stephon Gadsen, Fairfield Central, 24; DeAundre Goodwin, CA Johnson, 23; Josh Smith, Dreher, 23; Owen Plane, Brookland-Cayce, 23;Jashwan Manning, Fairfield Central, 22; Sam Greer, Chapin, 22; Coby Corneilus, Spring Valley, 22; Chris Wicker, Dutch Fork, 20; Keaton Rogers, Ridge View, 20; Jarrett Cason, Gilbert, 20

SCISA: Will Owens, Ben Lippen 79 tackles;; Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 52; Davis Holt, Ben Lippen, 54; Max Drag, Ben Lippen, 51; Grayden Davis, Ben Lippen, 49; Rondarius Porter, Heathwood Hall, 47; Stryker Gandy, Ben Lippen, 47; Mark Brown, Hammond, 42; Carter Moorer, Ben Lippen, 37; Joshua Plush, Ben Lippen, 36; William Lamar, Heathwood Hall, 36; Walker Draffin, Heathwood Hall, 33; Brig Brannon; Hammond, 32

Sacks

SCHSL: Trey Peterson, Spring Valley, 5 sacks; Naejuan Barber, Ridge View, 4; Jarrett Cason, Gilbert, 3; Several tied with 2

SCISA: Ronnie Porter, Heathwood Hall, 6; Rondarius Porter, Heathwood Hall, 6; William Lamar, Heathwood Hall, 5; Will Owens, Ben Lippen, 3; Max Drag, Ben Lippen 3; Several tied with 2

Interceptions

SCHSL: Tyler Dreher, Ridge View, 2; Jylil Favor;Lugoff-Elgin, 2; Hy-Kein Nahn, Spring Valley, 2; Owen Plane, Brookland-Cayce 2; Several tied with 1

SCISA: Brig Brannon, Hammond. 2; Chandler Crooks, Ben Lippen 2; Josh Gary;Heathwood Hall 2