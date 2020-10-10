Dreher’s Koch wins, Midlands girls swimmers compete in SC state championships

Dreher’s Jane Koch set a school record and won a state championship Saturday in the Class 4A Girls Swimming State Championships in North Charleston. Dreher Athletics Photo

Dreher’s Jane Koch set a school record and won a state championship Saturday in the Class 4A Girls Swimming State Championships in North Charleston.

Koch had a time of 24.13 to win the 50 freestyle event. She was the lone Midlands’ swimmer to win an individual title.

It was the first public school state championship since the COVID-19 pandemic in March. No spectators were allowed in the venue. The boys state championships will be on Monday.

As a team, Dreher finished eighth, AC Flora 12th, Irmo 13th and Lugoff-Elgin 16th. Eastside won the 4A championship.

In the Class 5A championships, Dutch Fork was the top local team with a seventh-place finish. Chapin was 12th and Spring Valley 16th.

Chapin’s Anna O’Shaughnessey was second in the 200 freestyle (1:54.29) and third in the 500 freestyle (5:08.11)

Wando won the 5A girls title and Oceanside Collegiate captured the 3A crown.

Complete meet results can be found here.