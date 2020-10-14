Third Kershaw County school postpones football games because of COVID-19

North Central High School football won’t get a chance to add it to its unbeaten start this week.

The Knights (3-0) will have to postpone its next two games including Thursday’s matchup against Cheraw because of positive COVID-19 test, North Central coach Tyronne Drakeford confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kershaw County COVID-19 dashboard, there is one positive COVID-19 case at North Central and three students in quarantine.

North Central was supposed to play Central next week. No makeup dates have been announced yet for the two games. Drakeford said the region’s athletic directors are meeting Thursday to discuss possible makeup dates. Cheraw, North Central’s opponent this week, has only played one game this season because of COVID-19 postponements.

“Tomorrow night’s Varsity game at Cheraw has also been postponed, as well as the JV and Varsity games for next week,” North Central posted on his Facebook page.

The standard quarantine period is 14 days after the last close contact with a person while they were contagious with COVID-19, according to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.

North Central is the fourth Midlands game that won’t be played this week because of COVID-19. The other three were announced last week AC Flora at Lugoff-Elgin (Nov. 6); Westwood at Irmo (Nov. 6); Newberry at Batesburg-Leesville (TBA) Swansea at Brookland-Cayce (canceled).

North Central is the third Kershaw County school to have games missed this season because of COVID-19. Camden had its final scrimmage and opener against Lakewood not played.

Lugoff-Elgin missed last week’s game against Irmo and this week’s game against AC Flora.

Thirty of the area’s 32 public high schools have had to reschedule or cancel games, either because of their own issues related to the virus or because of COVID-19 impacts to their opponents.

S.C. high school teams are playing a shortened seven-game season during the pandemic, and teams are playing region contests first. Those games help determine playoff seeding.

The season started a little more than a month later than originally planned. Friday’s games are the third week of action for South Carolina’s public schools.