Friday night football live updates and scores from the Midlands and SC

Get the latest scores from Midlands high school football action. Look below for in-game news and more from The State’s Lou Bezjak and Chris Dearing.

Friday schedule

Airport at South Aiken

Augusta Christian at Hammond

Blythewood at Spring Valley

Camden at Crestwood

Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud

Chapin at River Bluff

Chester at Fairfield Central

Dutch Fork at Lexington

Gilbert at Strom Thurmond

Gray Collegiate vs. Eau Claire at Keenan HS

Lower Richland at Irmo

Nation Ford at White Knoll

Northside Christian at Wardlaw

Pelion at Barnwell

Richland Northeast vs. Dreher at Memorial Stadium

Ridge View at Rock Hill

Saluda at Columbia

Trinity Collegiate at Heathwood Hall

WW King at Laurens Academy

Thursday score

CA Johnson 22, Keenan 20

Games postponed because of COVID-19

AC Flora at Lugoff-Elgin (Nov. 6)

Newberry at Batesburg-Leesville (new date TBD)

North Central at Cheraw (Nov. 2)

Swansea at Brookland-Cayce (canceled)

Westwood at Irmo (Nov. 6)

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
