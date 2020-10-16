High School Sports
Friday night football live updates and scores from the Midlands and SC
Get the latest scores from Midlands high school football action. Look below for in-game news and more from The State’s Lou Bezjak and Chris Dearing.
Friday schedule
Airport at South Aiken
Augusta Christian at Hammond
Blythewood at Spring Valley
Camden at Crestwood
Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud
Chapin at River Bluff
Chester at Fairfield Central
Dutch Fork at Lexington
Gilbert at Strom Thurmond
Gray Collegiate vs. Eau Claire at Keenan HS
Lower Richland at Irmo
Nation Ford at White Knoll
Northside Christian at Wardlaw
Pelion at Barnwell
Richland Northeast vs. Dreher at Memorial Stadium
Ridge View at Rock Hill
Saluda at Columbia
Trinity Collegiate at Heathwood Hall
WW King at Laurens Academy
Thursday score
CA Johnson 22, Keenan 20
Games postponed because of COVID-19
AC Flora at Lugoff-Elgin (Nov. 6)
Newberry at Batesburg-Leesville (new date TBD)
North Central at Cheraw (Nov. 2)
Swansea at Brookland-Cayce (canceled)
Westwood at Irmo (Nov. 6)
