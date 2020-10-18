Hammond, Cardinal Newman win individual titles at SCISA state swimming meet

Cardinal Newman boys swimming team finished second in the SCISA 3A championships on Saturday in North Charleston. Cardinal Newman Athletics Photo

Three Midlands swimmers won individual championships Saturday at the SC Independent Schools Class 3A state meet Saturday at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.

Cardinal Newman’s Cameron Noble won the 100 freestyle, and Hammond’s Andy Chow won the 50 freestyle in the boys meet. Noble also finished second in the 100 backstroke and Chow was second in 100 breaststroke.

Hammond’s Peyton Vidrine won the 50 freestyle in the girls meet. Vidrine also was second in the 100 butterfly.

Cardinal Newman boys finished with 156 points and were runner-up to Porter-Gaud.Hammond was fourth, Heathwood fifth and Ben Lippen eighth.

The CN relay teams finished second in the 200 IM relay and third in the 200 freestyle relay. Hammond was second in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Ben Lippen’s Andrew Hoover was third in the 50 freestyle and Heathwood Hall’s McIver Meritt was third in the 100 butterfly.

Hammond finished second in the girls meet to Porter-Gaud. Cardinal Newman fourth, Ben Lippen seventh and Heathwood ninth.

Hammond’s Gracie Thames was second in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. The Skyhawks’ relay teams finished second in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle races.

Heathwood Hall’s Sophia Conner was second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle. Cardinal Newman finished third in the 200 IM relay.

Complete results can be found here