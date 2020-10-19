Four Midlands girls golf teams win state qualifying tournaments

Four Midlands girls golf teams won state qualifiers on Monday.

Lexington and Blythewood, the top two teams ranked in Class 5A, easily won their qualifying tournaments while Gilbert won its first Class 3A Lower State championship in dominating fashion, while AC Flora won the Class 4A Upper State championship.

Lexington girls shot an even-par 288 to win the Class 5A Lower State championship at Shaftesbury Glen by 25 shots over Wando. The Wildcats’ Molly Hardwick was the medalist with a 6-under 66. Karlee Vardas tied for third with a 71 and Isabella Rawl tied for sixth with a 75. Chapin finished fifth and River Bluff seventh to qualify for the 5A state championship.

Defending 5A champion Blythewood shot a 290 to win the 5A Upper State championship by 40 shots over Dorman. Elizabeth Madden shot a 71 to finish second overall. Ella Stavley had a 72 followed by Page Paolucci 73 and Caroline Hawkins 74.

Blythewood and Lexington will be the two favorites for the 5A state championship which is Monday and Tuesday at Lexington Country Club.

Gilbert shot a 324 to win the 3A Lower State championship by 34 shots over defending state champion Oceanside Collegiate. Kennedy Gooding shot an even-par 72 to win medalist honors. Alexis Hodge was third with a 77.

The Indians will go for the state title Monday at Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina on Monday and Tuesday.

AC Flora shot 327 to win the 4A Upper State championship by 18 shots over Pickens at Falcons Lair Golf Club. Gracie McCoy from AC Flora shot 73 to earn medalist honors.

The Falcons will play in the 4A championship beginning Monday at the Barony Golf Club in Hilton Head.