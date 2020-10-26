See how Midlands girls golf teams fared on first day of state tournaments

The Lexington and Gilbert girls golf teams are off to good starts at their state championship tournaments.

Lexington, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, fired a 7-over 295 on Monday in the first round of the Class 5A tournament at Lexington Country Club. The Wildcats lead defending state champion Blythewood by 11 shots going into Tuesday’s final round.

Blythewood’s Page Paolucci fired a 2-under 70 and is two shots back of St. James’ Adrian Anderson. Lexington’s Molly Hardwick shot a 1 under and is one of three Wildcat players in the top eight.

Gilbert leads the Class 3A tournament by seven shots over Chesnee at Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina. The Indians shot a 310 and led No. 1-ranked Chesnee.

Gilbert is going for its first state title. Kennedy Gooding led the Indians with a 73.

In Class 4A, AC Flora’s Gracie McCoy shot a 72 and led by three shots. As a team, the Falcons shot a 332 and trail May River by shots at Barony Golf Club at Hilton Head.