Champs! Newberry Academy volleyball defeats Patrick Henry for first state title

For the first time in school history, the Newberry Academy volleyball team is state champions.

The Eagles defeated Patrick Henry, 3-1, on Monday at Ben Lippen High School to win the SCISA Class A championship.

Newberry Academy won the first set, 25-13 before Patrick Henry took the second, 25-22. The Eagles trailed 17-7 in the third set before rallying to win, 25-21. Newberry won the fourth set to win the title.

Newberry Academy finishes the season at 16-3. The Eagles won matches against Laurens Academy, Holly Hill and Cambridge on Saturday in Myrtle Beach to make it to Monday’s championship match.

Newberry Academy is one of three Midlands volleyball teams playing for SCISA titles. Cardinal Newman will play Porter-Gaud for the Class 3A championship Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Wilson Hall.

Northside Christian faces Spartanburg Christian for the 2A title at 7 p.m. at the Upward Stars Center in Spartanburg.

