Heathwood Hall runners win team, individual titles at SCISA cross country meet

Heathwood Hall won the SCISA Class 3A boys cross country championship on Saturday, Oct. 31. Heathwood Hall Photo

The Heathwood Hall boys cross country team won its first SCISA Class 3A championship since 2016 on Saturday.

The Highlanders had five runners in the top 10 including first-place finisher Neb Sneath. The senior finished with a time of 16:05. Hugh Wilcox (16:42) was third, Christian Pearson (16:53) sixth, Robert Golden (17:14) eighth and Jack Cook (17:22) 10th.

Hammond’s Reece Bluestein (16:22) was second and the Skyhawks finished fourth. Samari Van Horn (16:49) was fifth to lead Ben Lippen to third-place finish.

Alan Lacson of Cardinal Newman was ninth with a time of 17:22. The Cardinals finished fifth as a team.

In the girls race, Madelyn Gomez (18:08) finished first to lead the Highlanders to a runner-up finish behind Ashley Hall. HH’s Catherine Barron (19:55) was fifth and Madeline Hurst (20:20) ninth.

Cardinal Newman finished fourth, Ben Lippen sixth and Hammond seventh. Cardinal Newman’s Caroline Timmons (20:00) finished sixth.