Who is the high school football Player of the Week for the Midlands? Vote now

The last week of the 2020 high school regular football season for public schools and first week of SCISA playoffs are in the books in South Carolina.

Here’s your chance to vote in The State’s Player of the Week poll for top performances from Midlands schools in games played Nov. 5-7. The voting ends at noon Thursday with the winner being recognized on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page. This will be our last weekly vote for the 2020 football season.

Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
