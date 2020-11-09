Who is the high school football Player of the Week for the Midlands? Vote now

The last week of the 2020 high school regular football season for public schools and first week of SCISA playoffs are in the books in South Carolina.

Here’s your chance to vote in The State’s Player of the Week poll for top performances from Midlands schools in games played Nov. 5-7. The voting ends at noon Thursday with the winner being recognized on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page. This will be our last weekly vote for the 2020 football season.

Loading…