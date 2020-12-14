Richland 2 puts winter sports on hold with COVID cases, concerns rising

Richland 2 is shutting down winter sports competition for the next three weeks.

The district’s schools won’t be allowed to play in any games until Jan. 4, but teams will be able to practice two days a week. Winter sports competitions include basketball and wrestling.

Schools were notified of the decision Monday. The move affects Richland 2’s five high schools — Richland Northeast, Ridge View, Westwood, Blythewood and Spring Valley — as well as the district’s middle schools. District athletics will be discussed at Tuesday’s special-called board meeting.

Conditioning for spring sports also will be halted until Jan. 18. Cheerleading teams can continue to practice because the state’s competitive cheer championships are scheduled for Saturday in Florence.

The move to halt sports is being done as the state navigates a record spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Some S.C. districts and schools have already made winter sports decisions. Sumter County, Orangeburg County, Manning, Marlboro County, Cane Bay and Colleton County have shut down high school sports until January, hoping that COVID-19 numbers will go down. Sports at Bishop England High in Charleston are on hold indefinitely with the school going to all-virtual classes. Lee Central and Ridgeland-Hardeeville high schools didn’t play fall sports and won’t play winter sports either.

Richland 1 announced earlier Monday that it will be going to a virtual-only model for its schools after winter break, from Jan. 4-15, but teams will be able take part in sports.

Basketball programs in the Midlands and around South Carolina are being affected by COVID in the first weeks of the 2020-21 season with games being canceled or postponed, or full programs on pause. Richland 2 teams currently paused because of coronavirus protocols include Spring Valley girls, Blythewood boys and Westwood boys.

Other Midlands teams currently in quarantine include the A.C. Flora boys, Dutch Fork boys, Chapin girls, Brookland-Cayce boys, Dreher girls, Pelion boys and Gray Collegiate boys.

Basketball programs already adjusted their 2020-21 schedules and reduced the amount of games being played. In a normal year, public schools can schedule up to 27 games, but this year most teams are trying to play between 14 and 18 contests with region games taking top priority because they determine playoff seeding.

Last week, there were 394 public school varsity basketball games scheduled with about 170 of them canceled or postponed, according to the South Carolina High School League.

Heathwood Hall announced Monday it was canceling its Home Pest Control Holiday Tournament, which was scheduled for Friday-Saturday. The Cayce Roundball Classic at Brookland-Cayce is still scheduled for Dec. 21-23 but has been trimmed from 16 to eight teams.