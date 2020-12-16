The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Sports

A look at where Midlands football players signed with during the early period

A look at the colleges where Columbia area high school football players will sign on the first day of the winter signing period on Wednesday. This list will be updated during the day.

Football

AC Flora

Omarion Hammond, DL, Georgia State

Banks Pope, TE, Clemson (Walk-on)

Blythewood

Joshua Burrell, WR/TE, Florida State

Noble Cooper, WR, Brown University

Trevor Timmons, OL, Charlotte

Chapin

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Thornton Gentry, OL, North Carolina State

Dutch Fork

Edward Owusu, LB, Charleston Southern

Elijah Spencer, WR, Charlotte

Will Taylor, QB/WR, Clemson

Gray Collegiate

Chris Rhone, WR/DB, Coastal Carolina

Pelion

Will Jeffcoat, OL, Army

River Bluff

Kendall Long, WR, Syracuse

Westwood

Zi’kef Johnson, DB, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community

White Knoll

Timothy Jamison, DL, Western Carolina (Played at Hutchinson CC)

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service