High School Sports
A look at where Midlands football players signed with during the early period
A look at the colleges where Columbia area high school football players will sign on the first day of the winter signing period on Wednesday. This list will be updated during the day.
Football
AC Flora
▪ Omarion Hammond, DL, Georgia State
▪ Banks Pope, TE, Clemson (Walk-on)
Blythewood
▪ Joshua Burrell, WR/TE, Florida State
▪ Noble Cooper, WR, Brown University
▪ Trevor Timmons, OL, Charlotte
Chapin
▪ Thornton Gentry, OL, North Carolina State
Dutch Fork
▪ Edward Owusu, LB, Charleston Southern
▪ Elijah Spencer, WR, Charlotte
▪ Will Taylor, QB/WR, Clemson
Gray Collegiate
▪ Chris Rhone, WR/DB, Coastal Carolina
Pelion
▪ Will Jeffcoat, OL, Army
River Bluff
▪ Kendall Long, WR, Syracuse
Westwood
▪ Zi’kef Johnson, DB, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community
White Knoll
▪ Timothy Jamison, DL, Western Carolina (Played at Hutchinson CC)
