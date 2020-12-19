High School Sports
Friday’s Midlands high school basketball scores, top performances
Results from Friday night’s high school basketball action in the Midlands:
Girls Basketball
Irmo 49, Airport 42
I: Johnson 2, Fairwell 9, Smith 1, Whaley 4, Maliyiah Mason 18, Martinez 7, Walker- Lee 3, Seabrook 5. A: Jayla Jamison 17, Lester 4
Camden 54, Hammond 40
H: McQueen 2, Evans 2, Tyra Myers 34, Stephens 2. C: Carter 9, Deanna Jeffcoat 12, Champion 5, Joyce Edwards 12, Harris 6, Imani Wyatt 10
Thursday
Airport 56, Midland Valley 41
A: Jayla Jamison25, Ja’Sia Booth 11, Bre Lester 11
Wednesday
Camden 95, Lugoff-Elgin 30
C: Joyce Edwards 44, Imani Wyatt 18
Boys Basketball
Lexington 62, White Knoll 39
L: Cam Scott 16, Zavier Measter 16, Amari Davis 10. WK: Devin Stone 15, LJ Curry 10
Swansea 61, Saluda 38
SW: Norris Reed 16, Levi Taylor 16, Tymir Lowman 12, Rodriguez 8, Savage 5, Crum 2, Cowart 2. SA: Z Wright 11, Baker 7, Baker 5, A. Mathis 4, T. Mathis 3, Stevens 2, Rolland 2, Butler 2, Watson 2
Ben Lippen 72, Laurence Manning 39
BL: Werner 6, Belton Portuges 20, Hartzog 9, Clayton Hunt 12, Porter Stanley 20, Siegler 3, Helmadollar 2. LMA: Medley 8, Harris 2, Sanders 10, Johnson 2, Sumpter 3, Nelson 5
Midland Valley 49, Airport 46 (OT)
MV: Jysheem Washington 13, Charles Evans 13, Tre White 10, Green 9, White 4. A: Jeremiah Harris 17, Geiger 9, Couch 4, Ford 4, Kelly 4, Pelzer 3, Adamson 2, Tyler 2, Flemings 1
Wednesday
Camden 57, Lugoff-Elgin 43
C: Dre Wilson 12, Shymeik Jones 10, Anthony Lyles 10, Brunson 9, Stradford 8
Tuesday
Swansea 45, Batesburg-Leesville 34
S: Levi Taylor 12, Andre Savage 10, Jackson 6, Smith 6, Lowman 5, Reed 4, Crum 2. Hyland 9, Merritt 8, T. WIlliams 8, T. Williams 5, LePunet 4,
Gilbert 58, Northside Christian 51
N: Jeb Riser 23, Ross 9, Compton 8. G: Dylan Rye 21, Jarrett Cason 10, Lineberry 8, Whiteside 8
Irmo 52, River Bluff 38
I: Dylan Williams 18, Juice Keitt 15, Binyard 6, Simmons 5, Bowie 4, Cooper 4. RB: Myles Jenkins 13, Renner 6, Stills 9, Haig 2, Powell 2, Reeves 6
Comments