Signing day updates: Where Midlands prospects are headed for college

A look at the colleges where Columbia area high school football players signed with on the first day of the second signing period on Wednesday. This list will be updated during the day.

Football

AC Flora

Ethan Beamish, Limestone

Jaylin Brown, Wingate

Matthew Pack, Wingate

Eriq Rice, South Carolina (Walk-on)

Omar Shangab, Concodia

Emmanuel Watkins, Methodist

Blythewood

Chad Ishmael, Limestone

Chase Ishmael, Limestone

DJ Hutcherson, Lenoir Rhyne

Ryan Frans, Lenoir Rhyne

Dhani Dixon, Limestone

Jordan Burrell, Army

CA Johnson

Desmond Martin, Newberry

Camden

Joseph Byrnes, South Carolina (Walk-on)

Jaffari Pearson. Limestone

Donovan Edwards, North Greenville

Willis Lane, Newberry or Limestone

James Crim, Newberry

Leroy Bracey Jr, Catawba or Limestone

Joseph Morris, North Greenville

Drake Davis, Limestone

Chapin

Conner Lehmann, Newberry

Dutch Fork

Shammond Price, Benedict

Ryan Stewart, Newberry

Fairfield Central

Gerald Gaither, Limestone

Gilbert

Colton Mason, The Citadel (Walk-on)

Bryce Smith, Presbyterian

Gray Collegiate

Elijah Young, SC State

Jakel Scott, Erskine

Chaz Adams, Limestone

Justin Morton, Brevard

Hammond

Mason Harrington, Wofford (Walk-on)

Irmo

Davion Pyles, Mercer

Langston Bryant, Limestone

Dedrick Starkes, Benedict

Torian Washington, Benedict

Kaseem Vauls, Palmetto Prep

Anthony Washington, Emory & Henry

Heathwood Hall

Ronnie Porter, South Carolina (Walk-on)

Lexington

Isaiah Boyd, Limestone

Brady Bolin, North Greenville

Lower Richland

Jabez Taylor, Limestone

Ridge View

Naejaun Barber, S.C. State

Jordan Smith, S.C. State

Darius Footes, Bluefield State

Keaton Rogers, Benedict

David Mitchell, Ellsworth CC

River Bluff

Riley Myers, Georgia Military College

Tyler Harris Phenix City

Adam Molar, Newberry

Spring Valley

Jalen Crumpton, Newberry

John Javis, Army

Westwood

Nicolas Gilliam, Newberry

Rashad McCain, Benedict

Zavier Paul, Benedict

Jordan Robinson, Livingstone

Lance Wilson, Allen or UNC Pembroke

Baseball

Hammond

Conner Lynn, Belmont Abbey (Walk-on)

Basketball

White Knoll

Jaylen Ray, Coker

Lacrosse

Chapin

Jacob Abercrombie, Lee-McRae

Cross Country

Chapin

Haylea Miller, Brevard

Tanner Mott, Lander

Softball

White Knoll

Ashlee Burkett, Florence Darlington Tech

Soccer

White Knoll

Reid Carey, Converse College

Track and Field

Blythewood

Zhaire Casteal, Columbia College

Peyton Manuel, Oakland University

Janyia Pinckney, Converse College

Westwood

Robert Johnson, Coastal Carolina

Volleyball

Blythewood

Jenae Bygraves, Columbia College

Wrestling

Hammond

Harper Meacham, Washington and Lee

