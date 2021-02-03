High School Sports
Signing day updates: Where Midlands prospects are headed for college
A look at the colleges where Columbia area high school football players signed with on the first day of the second signing period on Wednesday. This list will be updated during the day.
Football
AC Flora
▪ Ethan Beamish, Limestone
▪Jaylin Brown, Wingate
▪ Matthew Pack, Wingate
▪ Eriq Rice, South Carolina (Walk-on)
▪Omar Shangab, Concodia
▪ Emmanuel Watkins, Methodist
Blythewood
▪ Chad Ishmael, Limestone
▪ Chase Ishmael, Limestone
▪ DJ Hutcherson, Lenoir Rhyne
▪ Ryan Frans, Lenoir Rhyne
▪ Dhani Dixon, Limestone
▪ Jordan Burrell, Army
CA Johnson
▪ Desmond Martin, Newberry
Camden
▪ Joseph Byrnes, South Carolina (Walk-on)
▪ Jaffari Pearson. Limestone
▪ Donovan Edwards, North Greenville
▪ Willis Lane, Newberry or Limestone
▪ James Crim, Newberry
▪ Leroy Bracey Jr, Catawba or Limestone
▪ Joseph Morris, North Greenville
▪ Drake Davis, Limestone
Chapin
▪ Conner Lehmann, Newberry
Dutch Fork
▪ Shammond Price, Benedict
▪ Ryan Stewart, Newberry
Fairfield Central
Gerald Gaither, Limestone
Gilbert
▪ Colton Mason, The Citadel (Walk-on)
▪ Bryce Smith, Presbyterian
Gray Collegiate
▪ Elijah Young, SC State
▪ Jakel Scott, Erskine
▪ Chaz Adams, Limestone
▪ Justin Morton, Brevard
Hammond
▪ Mason Harrington, Wofford (Walk-on)
Irmo
▪ Davion Pyles, Mercer
▪ Langston Bryant, Limestone
▪ Dedrick Starkes, Benedict
▪ Torian Washington, Benedict
▪ Kaseem Vauls, Palmetto Prep
▪ Anthony Washington, Emory & Henry
Heathwood Hall
▪ Ronnie Porter, South Carolina (Walk-on)
Lexington
▪ Isaiah Boyd, Limestone
▪ Brady Bolin, North Greenville
Lower Richland
▪ Jabez Taylor, Limestone
Ridge View
▪ Naejaun Barber, S.C. State
▪ Jordan Smith, S.C. State
▪ Darius Footes, Bluefield State
▪ Keaton Rogers, Benedict
▪ David Mitchell, Ellsworth CC
River Bluff
▪ Riley Myers, Georgia Military College
▪ Tyler Harris Phenix City
▪ Adam Molar, Newberry
Spring Valley
▪ Jalen Crumpton, Newberry
▪ John Javis, Army
Westwood
▪ Nicolas Gilliam, Newberry
▪ Rashad McCain, Benedict
▪ Zavier Paul, Benedict
▪ Jordan Robinson, Livingstone
▪ Lance Wilson, Allen or UNC Pembroke
Baseball
Hammond
▪ Conner Lynn, Belmont Abbey (Walk-on)
Basketball
White Knoll
▪ Jaylen Ray, Coker
Lacrosse
Chapin
▪ Jacob Abercrombie, Lee-McRae
Cross Country
Chapin
▪ Haylea Miller, Brevard
▪ Tanner Mott, Lander
Softball
White Knoll
▪ Ashlee Burkett, Florence Darlington Tech
Soccer
White Knoll
▪ Reid Carey, Converse College
Track and Field
Blythewood
▪ Zhaire Casteal, Columbia College
▪ Peyton Manuel, Oakland University
▪ Janyia Pinckney, Converse College
Westwood
▪ Robert Johnson, Coastal Carolina
Volleyball
Blythewood
▪ Jenae Bygraves, Columbia College
Wrestling
Hammond
▪ Harper Meacham, Washington and Lee
