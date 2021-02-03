Signing day updates: Where Midlands prospects are headed for college

A look at the colleges where Columbia area high school football players signed with on the first day of the second signing period on Wednesday. This list will be updated during the day.

Football

AC Flora

▪ Ethan Beamish, Limestone

▪Jaylin Brown, Wingate

▪ Matthew Pack, Wingate

▪ Eriq Rice, South Carolina (Walk-on)

▪Omar Shangab, Concodia

▪ Emmanuel Watkins, Methodist

Blythewood

▪ Chad Ishmael, Limestone

▪ Chase Ishmael, Limestone

▪ DJ Hutcherson, Lenoir Rhyne

▪ Ryan Frans, Lenoir Rhyne

▪ Dhani Dixon, Limestone

▪ Jordan Burrell, Army

CA Johnson

▪ Desmond Martin, Newberry

Camden

▪ Joseph Byrnes, South Carolina (Walk-on)

▪ Jaffari Pearson. Limestone

▪ Donovan Edwards, North Greenville

▪ Willis Lane, Newberry or Limestone

▪ James Crim, Newberry

▪ Leroy Bracey Jr, Catawba or Limestone

▪ Joseph Morris, North Greenville

▪ Drake Davis, Limestone

Chapin

▪ Conner Lehmann, Newberry

Dutch Fork

▪ Shammond Price, Benedict

▪ Ryan Stewart, Newberry

Fairfield Central

Gerald Gaither, Limestone

Gilbert

▪ Colton Mason, The Citadel (Walk-on)

▪ Bryce Smith, Presbyterian

Gray Collegiate

▪ Elijah Young, SC State

▪ Jakel Scott, Erskine

▪ Chaz Adams, Limestone

▪ Justin Morton, Brevard

Hammond

▪ Mason Harrington, Wofford (Walk-on)

Irmo

▪ Davion Pyles, Mercer

▪ Langston Bryant, Limestone

▪ Dedrick Starkes, Benedict

▪ Torian Washington, Benedict

▪ Kaseem Vauls, Palmetto Prep

▪ Anthony Washington, Emory & Henry

Heathwood Hall

▪ Ronnie Porter, South Carolina (Walk-on)

Lexington

▪ Isaiah Boyd, Limestone

▪ Brady Bolin, North Greenville

Lower Richland

▪ Jabez Taylor, Limestone

Ridge View

▪ Naejaun Barber, S.C. State

▪ Jordan Smith, S.C. State

▪ Darius Footes, Bluefield State

▪ Keaton Rogers, Benedict

▪ David Mitchell, Ellsworth CC

River Bluff

▪ Riley Myers, Georgia Military College

▪ Tyler Harris Phenix City

▪ Adam Molar, Newberry

Spring Valley

▪ Jalen Crumpton, Newberry

▪ John Javis, Army

Westwood

▪ Nicolas Gilliam, Newberry

▪ Rashad McCain, Benedict

▪ Zavier Paul, Benedict

▪ Jordan Robinson, Livingstone

▪ Lance Wilson, Allen or UNC Pembroke

Baseball

Hammond

▪ Conner Lynn, Belmont Abbey (Walk-on)

Basketball

White Knoll

▪ Jaylen Ray, Coker

Lacrosse

Chapin

▪ Jacob Abercrombie, Lee-McRae

Cross Country

Chapin

▪ Haylea Miller, Brevard

▪ Tanner Mott, Lander

Softball

White Knoll

▪ Ashlee Burkett, Florence Darlington Tech

Soccer

White Knoll

▪ Reid Carey, Converse College

Track and Field

Blythewood

▪ Zhaire Casteal, Columbia College

▪ Peyton Manuel, Oakland University

▪ Janyia Pinckney, Converse College

Westwood

▪ Robert Johnson, Coastal Carolina

Volleyball

Blythewood

▪ Jenae Bygraves, Columbia College

Wrestling

Hammond

▪ Harper Meacham, Washington and Lee