Who’s in, who’s out? The playoff picture for Midlands basketball teams

The high school basketball season is winding down in South Carolina during a season that teams have had to stop and start because of COVID-19.

Playoffs begin on Feb. 20 and teams have until Feb. 18 to report their region qualifiers. Only the top two teams qualify for the playoffs this season. Here is where it stands with public school teams in the Midlands:

Boys Basketball

Region 4-5A: Ridge View (8-0) has clinched the region title and is finished with its regular season. The Blazers are home for the first two playoff games, which might include a second-round matchup with defending champion Dorman. Blythewood (3-3) trails Northwestern (4-3) for second spot but earn the second spot by beating Spring Valley twice next week on Monday and Friday. Blythewood holds the tiebreaker over Northwestern if two teams finish tied.

Region 5-5A: Dutch Fork (5-1) clinches region with a win in its final two games. River Bluff (5-3) and White Knoll (3-3) are battling for the second playoff spot. WK has two region games left when it comes back from a COVID-19 pause beginning on Feb. 16 against Dutch Fork.

Region 4-4A: AC Flora (6-0) leads the region and returned to court Friday after a two-week COVID-19 pause. The Falcons have four region games left including Monday’s matchup with Irmo (6-1). The two teams are ranked No. 1 and 2 in Class 4A poll. Dreher (3-1), which played AC Flora on Friday, is in the hunt and has six region games left. Dreher plays Westwood on Monday and then Irmo Wednesday and Friday next week.

Region 4-3A: Keenan (5-1) leads Mid-Carolina (4-1) by a half-game for top spot in region. The two teams split their two games this year, but Keenan holds the tiebreaker if two teams finish tied. Chester (2-1) also is in the hunt and has two games each with Mid-Carolina and Keenan left.

Region 5-3A: The region, which includes Brookland-Cayce, Swansea and Gilbert, will determine its playoff qualifiers with a conference tournament starting Feb. 13. BC has a bye into the semifinals.

Region 4-2A: Gray Collegiate (6-0) and Newberry (6-1) have clinched playoff spots. The two teams meet Feb. 16 at Newberry. If Gray wins, it wins region and Newberry is second. If Newberry wins, the teams play again on Feb. 18 with the winner getting the No. 1 seed.

Region 2-A: CA Johnson (4-0) and Great Falls (3-0) have clinched playoff spots. The two teams play twice next week for the region championship.

Girls Basketball

Region 4-5A: Rock Hill (7-1) and Ridge View (5-1) have clinched playoff spots, but it will be a matter if who is the region champion and who gets No. 2 seed. RV has two games with Blythewood when it comes back from a COVID-19 pause. The Blazers hold the tiebreaker if two teams finish tied.

Region 5-5A: Four teams are still in the hunt for two playoff spots. Lexington (5-2) is in a good position to get one of the two playoff spots and has one region game left against White Knoll. The other three teams in the mix are White Knoll (3-2), River Bluff (4-3) and Dutch Fork (4-3).

Region 4-4A: Westwood (7-1) and Irmo (7-3) have clinched the two playoff spots in region. Westwood clinches region outright with a win over Lugoff-Elgin next week.

Region 4-3A: Keenan (5-0) leads the way. FC (4-2) is in second and has two games left with Lower Richland (0-2), which has six games yet to play and can earn a spot by winning out. Mid-Carolina (2-2) also is in mix with four games left.

Region 5-3A: The region, which includes Brookland-Cayce, Swansea and Gilbert, will determine its playoff qualifiers with a conference tournament starting Feb. 12. BC girls have ended their season.

Region 6-3A: Camden (5-0) clinched the region championship by defeating Crestwood on Friday.

Region 4-2A: Saluda has clinched the region title. The second spot is up for grabs between Newberry (4-3) and Gray Collegiate (4-3).

Region 4-A: CA Johnson (3-1) leads the region by a half game over McBee (3-2).