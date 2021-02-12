High School Sports

Schedules set for 2021 SC high school wrestling postseason

Staff Reports

All matches begin Feb. 13 unless noted

SCHSL wrestling playoffs

Saturday

Class 5A

Upper State

Rock Hill at Hillcrest

Dorman at Clover (Friday)

Fort Mill at Byrnes

TL Hanna at Northwestern

Lower State

Ashley Ridge at River Bluff

St. James at Wando

Cane Bay at Socastee

Lexington at Summerville

Class 4A

Upper State

Dreher at Travelers Rest

South Pointe at Eastside

Greenwood at Indian Land

Walhalla at Lugoff-Elgin

Lower State

May River (Bye)

Hartsville at North Augusta

James Island at North Myrtle Beach

Hilton Head Island at South Aiken

Class 3A

Upper State

West Oak at Chester

Broome at Powdersville

Blue Ridge at Union County

Mid-Carolina at Belton Honea Path

Lower State

Loris at Hanahan

Brookland-Cayce at Camden

Lake City at Gilbert

Battery Creek at Aynor

Class 2A

Upper State

Crescent (Bye)

Chesnee at Dixie

High Point at Liberty

CA Johnson at Ninety Six

Lower State

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bye)

Edisto at Buford

Cheraw at Cross

Phillip Simmons at Pelion

