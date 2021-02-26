Round 3 set for River Bluff-Dutch Fork. Cardinal Newman plays for another state title

It will be an all Midlands final for Class 5A Lower State basketball championship.

Dutch Fortk and River Bluff both went on the road and won Friday night setting up third meeting of the year on Tuesday at Lexington High School. Both DF coach Bret Jones and River Bluff’s Ben Lee played at Lexington for Bailey Harris.

Dutch Fork defeated Goose Creek, 57-51, while River Bluff jumped out to a huge halftime lead in defeating Carolina Forest, 71-53.

It is Dutch Fork’s second straight trip to lower state championship while River Bluff is making its first.

Houston Jones scored 18 points and Jarvis Green added 12 for Dutch Fork. The Silver Foxes led by 11 points at halftime but Goose Creek got it to 56-51 with 30 seconds left but missed a couple of chances to cut it further.

River Bluff jumped out to a 38-11 halftime lead and didn’t look back. Grayson Renner and Malachi Reeves each had 11 points as 10 different Gator players scored in the game.

Girls Basketball

Cardinal Newman 53, Florence Christian 33

Three Cardinal Newman players were in double figures as they defeated Florence Christian in the SCISA 3A semifinals at Sumter Civic Center.

Cardinal Newman will play Northwood for state title Saturday at 4 p.m. The Cardinals are going for their third straight title.

Ashlyn Watkins led the way with 12 points while Skyla Tuthill had 11 and Mary Ashley Groot had 10.

CN: Ashlyn Watkins 12, Mary Ashley Groot 10, Skyla Tuthill 11, Kennedy 8, Jacobs 2, Wilkes 2, Knight 4, Holbrook 2, Erin Boyer 2. FC: Brown 4, Kylie Stewart 13, Feagin 9,Eason 5, Katelyn Turner 2.