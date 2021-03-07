High School Sports Eight Midlands wrestlers win individual state championships

Two Brookland-Cayce wrestlers were among nine from the Midlands to win state titles at the S.C. High School League individual championships Saturday at Dreher High School.

B-C’s Jonah Del Piore won the 170-pound title in Class 3A, and Deante Strader won the 220-pound crown. It was the first state championship for both wrestlers.

Camden’s Chandler Turner won the Class 3A 120-pound title and was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler in the class.

In Class A/2A, North Central’s Kalab Haven won his fourth state title, winning in 195. Haven’s four championships came in four different classes. Pelion’s Will Jeffcoat won his second straight 285-pound championship.

Columbia’s Elijah Melvin won the 182-pound title for his first title.

In Class 4A, Irmo’s Justin Hayes won the 152-pound championship for his first title. River Bluff’s William Rogers won the 182-pound in Class 5A for his first championship.

Second-place finishers were Pelion’s Osmar Rivera Rosas and North Central’s Dalton Smith in Class 2A. In Class 3A, it was Camden’s Jamie Valenzuela and Jaqwan Tillman and Gilbert’s Harley Boatwright and Tyler Decker.

In Class 4A, Lugoff-Elgin’s Aaron Miller and Karrington Charles. Class 5A runner-ups were White Knoll’s Jason Garay and Ty Shealy, Lexington’s Teague Strobel and River Bluff’s Mark Kistler.

Complete results can be found on trackwrestling.com.