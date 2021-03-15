High School Sports
Monday’s Midlands high school spring sports scores, top performances
A look at results from Monday night’s high school spring sports action from the Columbia SC area:
Baseball
Cardinal Newman 5, Augusta Christian 1
WP: Austin Laughlin LP: Brett Zerbel. Hitters: CN: Matthew Hafner 2-3 2 R; Luke Robinson 1-2, 2 R, 2 SB; Parker Hocutt 1-2, R, RBI. ACS: Brandon Bowen 1-3, RBI
Lexington 4, River Bluff 3
WP: Will McFarland LP: Tyler McClendon Hitters RB: Lever 1-3 HR, 2 RBI. Lex: Wells Sykes 2-4 RBI; Nathan Hall 1-3 2 RBI; Ryan Toll 1-3 RBI
Blythewood 9, Westwood 0
WP: Jacob Hardy LP: Janco. Hitters: B: Camden Watts 3-4 RBI; Zac Cowan 1-4 2 RBI; Ty Dooley 2-4 2 RBI; Caleb McCants 3-3
Dutch Fork 11, White Knoll 1 (5)
WP: Kevin Samonsky LP: Bryce Metts Hitters: DF: Will Taylor 1-3 HR, 3 RBI; Cooper French 2-3 3 RBI; Collin Shealy 2-3 RBI
Gray Collegiate 1, Hammond 0
WP:Brent Stokes LP: Jack Weston SV: Peyton Starkey Hitters: GC: Callen Begley 2-3. H: Brig Brannon 2-3
Orangeburg Prep 5, Ben Lippen 2
WP: Copeland Furtick LP: Rowan Barnes Hitters: OP: Tolbert 2-3 HR, 3 RBI. BL: Jake Ergle 2-3, Jake Whitener 1-3 RBI
Dreher 3, Chapin 2
WP: Shane Keup LP: Anson Merrick Hitters: D: Nate Harvey 2-3; Josh Elliott 1-3 RBI; Shane Keup 1-2 RBI. C: Foster Apple 1-2 RBI
Fox Creek 10, Batesburg-Leesville 9
WP: Chesney Lepard LP: Jackson Lorick Hitters: BL: Cade Bouknight 2-3 RBI. FC: Tyreek Jennings 2-4 HR, 3 RBI; Sam Godbee 2-4 2 RBI
AC Flora 5, Gilbert 4
Strom Thurmond 7, Saluda 2
Columbia 13, Keenan 10
Softball
Cardinal Newman 9, Augusta Christian 2
WP: Jasmine Hogan LP: Grace Bailey Hitters: CN: Hannah Bostic 1-4 HR, 3 RBI; Jasmine Hogan 2-2 RBI.
Irmo 14, Hammond 5
Gray Collegiate 11, Chapin 1
Midland Valley 12, Airport 0
Boys Soccer
Chapin 2, Cardinal Newman 0
Lexington 4, Providence Athletic Club 0
Irmo 5, Richland Northeast 0
Dreher 6, Lugoff-Elgin 0
Boys Tennis
Lexington 4, River Bluff 2
Lower Richland 6, Columbia 0
Dreher 5, Lugoff-Elgin 1
Boys Lacrosse
Lexington 11, Blythewood 8
