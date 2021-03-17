Gray Collegiate boys soccer coach notches milestone victory

Gray Collegiate boys soccer coach Kevin Heise notched his 500th career victory Tuesday night against Columbia High.

The War Eagles defeated the Capitals, 5-2, to move to 3-0 in Region 3-2A play and give Heise his 500th career win. He joins River Bluff’s Phil Savitz, West Florence’s Billy Andrews retired JL Mann/Riverside coach William Hosea as the only boys soccer coaches to reach the 500-win plateau in state history.

Heise is in his 30th year of coaching, all in the Midlands. He was at Brookland-Cayce from 1991-2016 and has been at Gray Collegiate since 2018.

Heise has a career-winning percentage of 71.7 and his teams have won 17 region championships, appeared in eight state semifinals and won three lower state titles. The lower state championships all came at Brookland-Cayce, where he won 446 matches. .

Heise is 46-17-3 since taking over at Gray, has won a pair of region titles and made one state semifinal appearance. He is a two-time South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year and a three-time North-South Soccer Classic Coach.

Tuesday’s Scores

Girls Soccer

Hammond 6, Heathwood Hall 0

G: Claire Lewis, Logan Rivers, Eliza Leavitt, Heriot Sadler, Eme McQueen, Rachel McCutchen

Lexington 2, Blythewood 0

Goals: Izzy Anderson, Jessie Brandenburg

Gilbert 7, Fox Creek 1

Goals: R. Barnes 6, K. Mozley

Cardinal Newman 4, Ben Lippen 0

Goals: Megan Slattery 3, Victoria Brook

Boys Soccer

Hammond 2, Heathwood Hall 0

Goals: Alexander Garside, Alden Ridley

Cardinal Newman 5, Ben Lippen 0

Goals: Adam Trimmier, Garen Presnal 2, Noah Cunningham 2. BL: John Davis

Boys Lacrosse

Hammond 13, Catawba Ridge 7

AC Flora 19, Spring Valley 1

Goals: ACF: Charlie Riley 2, Duncan Moorman 2, Hayes Hilton, Henry Gibson 2, George Gallagher 2, William Owens, Charlie Griffin 2, William Hough 3, Braden Smith. Mason Howard, Andrew Tucker