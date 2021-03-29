Local high school coach and teacher dies after suffering COVID-19 complications

Dreher High School has lost a member of its academic and athletic community, officials said Monday.

Damien Jackson, who taught junior and senior level math, coached the girls’ track and field team and served as the offensive coordinator for the football team, died after being hospitalized for COVID-19 complications, Principal Kevin Hasinger said in a message to parents.

Hasinger said Jackson’s “positive attitude and love for Dreher will be sorely missed.”

“While Mr. Jackson’s death is a shock to everyone, young people will react in different ways to the death of one of their teachers,” Hasinger said. “We expect that there will be a variety of emotions and responses to what has occurred. The most important thing we can do is to be supportive and encourage an open expression of feelings.”

The Richland 1 school district has sent a “crisis team” to the school to help teachers suffering from the death of a co-worker, Hasinger said.

Jackson had previously worked at A.C. Flora, but came to Dreher in 2010..

Jackson was a popular figure at Dreher and across the Columbia sports community. The Dreher athletics department posted a message on Jackson’s death. The Dreher girls soccer team announced they are dedicating Monday’s match against AC Flora in Jackson’s honor.

“Words (cannot) express our heartbreak,” Dreher High Athletics tweeted Monday afternoon. “Please pray for his family during this difficult time.”

Words of support poured in on social media from local figures such as AC Flora head football coach Dustin Curtis and neighboring Richland 2 Superintendent Baron Davis.

“@ACFloraFootball is with Dreher in our hearts today. Coach Jackson will be missed,” Curtis tweeted.

“@RichlandTwo 98% family keeping the Jackson family, @DreherHigh 76% and @RichlandOne 98% family in our thoughts and prayers,” Davis tweeted.