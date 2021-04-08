High School Sports
River Bluff baseball rallies to win 2021 Forest Acres Classic championship
River Bluff baseball entered the Forest Acres Classic with a six-game losing streak and left with the tournament title.
The Gators scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat host A.C. Flora, 4-2, on Thursday. It is River Bluff’s third tournament title in last four years it was played. The tournament was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
It is the second tournament River Bluff has won this year. The Gators defeated Blythewood to win the NaturChem Invitational on March 10. But injuries and players missing time because of COVID-19, River Bluff hadn’t won a game since then and need some help to make the postseason.
Still, winning the tournament title gives them momentum going toward second half of year.
Freshman Beau Hollins was named Tournament MVP and Gators’ Walker Mitchell and Jack Benedict also made the all-tournament team.
Trailing 2-1 and with bases loaded, Benedict cleared the bases with RBI single and then Falcons’ two-base error.
AC Flora got two on in the seventh but Todd Hudson worked out of the jam by getting Phillips Daniels to ground out.
Zander Buchan and Daniels made all-tournament team for Flora. Jack Reynolds had a solo homer.
A look at results from Wednesday and Thursday Midlands High School sports action:
Baseball
Forest Acres Classic
At AC Flora
Wednesday
River Bluff 11, Newberry 1
WP: Beau Hollins LP: Ryan Barnett Hitters: Todd Hudson 1-3 RBI; Ethan Plyler 1-3 RBI; WestonLever 1-2 RBI
Gray Collegiate 5, Dutch Fork 4
WP: Dominick McInTosh Hitters: GC: Mason Turner 2-3; Turner Thackston 1-2 RBI; Payton Starkey 1-2 RBI. DF: Will Taylor 1-3 2 RBI
Hammond 2, White Knoll 1
WP: Jack Weston LP: Carson Brown. Hitters: WK: Dylan Johnson 2-4 RBI. HI: Brig Brannon 2-4; Cannon Dorsey 1-3 RBI
AC Flora 15, Atlantic Shores Christian 0 (3)
Hitters: ACF: Zander Buchan 2-3 HR, 5 RBI; Jack Reynolds 2-2 3 RBI; Phillips Daniels 2-2 HR, 2 RBI
Thursday’s Schedule
Fifth-place game
White Knoll 8, Gray Collegiate 2
WP: Dylan Johnson LP: Warren Wasden Hitters: WK: Johnson 3-5 4 RBI; Hayden Cushman 3-5 RBI; Andon Dodds 1-3 2 RBI. GC: Turner Thackston 1-3 RBI
Championship: River Bluff 4, AC Flora 2
Third-place: Dutch Fork vs. Hammond,
SC Diamond Invitational
Wednesday
Blythewood 16, Lexington 4
WP: Jacob Hardy LP: Reese Marcum Hitters: B: Caleb McCants 3-5 2 RBI; Ty Dooley 3-5 RBI; Zac Cowan 3-5 RBI; Justin Flemming 2-2 3 RBI; Watson Saunders 2-2 3 RBI; Camden Watts 2-4
Greenville 2, Chapin 1
WP: Rocco Reid LP: Matthew Becker Hitters: C: Sam Greer 2-3; Matthew Becker 2-3. G: Rocco Reid 2-3
Brookland-Cayce 13, Dorman 3 (5)
WP: Hayden Thomas. Hitters: Ty Marshall 2-3 2 RBI Jordan Wise 2-3 2 RBI; Micah Shivers 2-3 RBI
TL Hanna 14, Westwood 3 (5)
Hitters: TLH: Ethington 2-5, HR, 3 RBI; Cothran 3-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI; Winter 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Smith 2-3, 4 RBI
Thursday’s Schedule
At Lexington HS
Lexington 10, Westwood 0
TL Hanna vs. Blythewood
At Brookland-Cayce HS
Chapin 3, Brookland-Cayce 1
Greenville vs. Dorman
Friday’s schedule
At Lexington HS
Lexington vs. TL Hanna, noon
Blythewood vs. Westwood, 4 p.m.
At Brookland-Cayce HS
Greenville vs. Brookland-Cayce, noon
Dorman vs. Chapin, 4 p.m.
Sheppard’s Glass Invitational
Wednesday
Cardinal Newman 2, Wade Hampton 1
WP: Will Kirk Hitters: Parker Hocutt 2-4 RBI, Run; Austin Laughlin 2-3; Logan Busenlehner 1-4 RBI
Airport 12, Wade Hampton 2 (5)
WP: Caleb Roberts Hitters: A: John Allen Forrester 3-4 2 RBI; Bruno Stone 3-3 2 RBI
Kershaw-Richland Wodden Bat Classic
Ridge View 11, North Central 1
WP: Jonethan Guess LP: Jesse Bowers. Hitters: RV: Austin Rinzel 3-4 5 RBI; Trey Pringle 2-4 RBI
Ben Lippen 10, Mid-Carolina 6
WP: Gray Davis LP: Caleb Fulmer Hitters: BL: Jake Eargle 2-4 2 RBI; Jake Whitener 1-5 2 RBI; Porter Stanley 3-5 2 RBI; Hudson Jones 3-5
Camden 3, Irmo 2
WP: Zane Cook LP: Carson Rivers Hitters: I: Dylan Williams 1-3 RBI. C: Lane Sexton 1-3 2 RBI; Zane Cook 2-3; Lucas Horton 1-3 RBI
Championship
Dreher 4, Sumter 0
WP: Nolan Cook SV: Matt Moore. Hitters: D: Shane Keup 2-3 RBI; Nate Harvey 1-2 2 RBI
Sandlapper Classic
Spring Valley 6, North Augusta 5
WP: Matthew Elliott. Hitters: SV: Brandon Gibbs 2-4 3 RBI; Andrew Lance 2-4 2 RBI
Soccer
NIKE Palmetto Cup Schedule
At Saluda Shoals
Wednesday
Daniel 8, Ridge View 2
D: Ezra White 4; Coleman Wright; Liam Desjardins; Jonas Barrett; Xander Smiley
A.C. Flora 1, Gray Collegiate 1 (tie)
Cardinal Newman 2, Bishop England 1
Goals: CN: Owen Thompson, Connor Flynn
Blythewood 2, Legion Collegiate 1
Goals: B: Ryan Hart; Connor Jackson
Girls: Pinewood Prep 9, Gray Collegiate 0
Girls: Hammond 2, Spring Valley 0
Goals: Barra Jenkins; Logan Rivers
Thursday
Girls: Pinewood Prep 4, Spring Valley 2
A.C. Flora vs. Ridge View (Field 1)
Gray Collegiate vs. D.W. Daniel (Field 3)
Blythewood vs. Bishop England (Field 2)
Cardinal Newman vs. Legion Collegiate (Field 4)
Gray Collegiate vs. Hammond (Field 1)
Comments