River Bluff baseball rallies to win 2021 Forest Acres Classic championship

River Bluff baseball entered the Forest Acres Classic with a six-game losing streak and left with the tournament title.

The Gators scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat host A.C. Flora, 4-2, on Thursday. It is River Bluff’s third tournament title in last four years it was played. The tournament was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

It is the second tournament River Bluff has won this year. The Gators defeated Blythewood to win the NaturChem Invitational on March 10. But injuries and players missing time because of COVID-19, River Bluff hadn’t won a game since then and need some help to make the postseason.

Still, winning the tournament title gives them momentum going toward second half of year.

Freshman Beau Hollins was named Tournament MVP and Gators’ Walker Mitchell and Jack Benedict also made the all-tournament team.

Trailing 2-1 and with bases loaded, Benedict cleared the bases with RBI single and then Falcons’ two-base error.

AC Flora got two on in the seventh but Todd Hudson worked out of the jam by getting Phillips Daniels to ground out.

Zander Buchan and Daniels made all-tournament team for Flora. Jack Reynolds had a solo homer.

A look at results from Wednesday and Thursday Midlands High School sports action:

Baseball

Forest Acres Classic

At AC Flora

Wednesday

River Bluff 11, Newberry 1

WP: Beau Hollins LP: Ryan Barnett Hitters: Todd Hudson 1-3 RBI; Ethan Plyler 1-3 RBI; WestonLever 1-2 RBI

Gray Collegiate 5, Dutch Fork 4

WP: Dominick McInTosh Hitters: GC: Mason Turner 2-3; Turner Thackston 1-2 RBI; Payton Starkey 1-2 RBI. DF: Will Taylor 1-3 2 RBI

Hammond 2, White Knoll 1

WP: Jack Weston LP: Carson Brown. Hitters: WK: Dylan Johnson 2-4 RBI. HI: Brig Brannon 2-4; Cannon Dorsey 1-3 RBI

AC Flora 15, Atlantic Shores Christian 0 (3)

Hitters: ACF: Zander Buchan 2-3 HR, 5 RBI; Jack Reynolds 2-2 3 RBI; Phillips Daniels 2-2 HR, 2 RBI

Thursday’s Schedule

Fifth-place game

White Knoll 8, Gray Collegiate 2

WP: Dylan Johnson LP: Warren Wasden Hitters: WK: Johnson 3-5 4 RBI; Hayden Cushman 3-5 RBI; Andon Dodds 1-3 2 RBI. GC: Turner Thackston 1-3 RBI

Championship: River Bluff 4, AC Flora 2

Third-place: Dutch Fork vs. Hammond,

SC Diamond Invitational

Wednesday

Blythewood 16, Lexington 4

WP: Jacob Hardy LP: Reese Marcum Hitters: B: Caleb McCants 3-5 2 RBI; Ty Dooley 3-5 RBI; Zac Cowan 3-5 RBI; Justin Flemming 2-2 3 RBI; Watson Saunders 2-2 3 RBI; Camden Watts 2-4

Greenville 2, Chapin 1

WP: Rocco Reid LP: Matthew Becker Hitters: C: Sam Greer 2-3; Matthew Becker 2-3. G: Rocco Reid 2-3

Brookland-Cayce 13, Dorman 3 (5)

WP: Hayden Thomas. Hitters: Ty Marshall 2-3 2 RBI Jordan Wise 2-3 2 RBI; Micah Shivers 2-3 RBI

TL Hanna 14, Westwood 3 (5)

Hitters: TLH: Ethington 2-5, HR, 3 RBI; Cothran 3-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI; Winter 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Smith 2-3, 4 RBI

Thursday’s Schedule

At Lexington HS

Lexington 10, Westwood 0

TL Hanna vs. Blythewood

At Brookland-Cayce HS

Chapin 3, Brookland-Cayce 1

Greenville vs. Dorman

Friday’s schedule

At Lexington HS

Lexington vs. TL Hanna, noon

Blythewood vs. Westwood, 4 p.m.

At Brookland-Cayce HS

Greenville vs. Brookland-Cayce, noon

Dorman vs. Chapin, 4 p.m.

Sheppard’s Glass Invitational

Wednesday

Cardinal Newman 2, Wade Hampton 1

WP: Will Kirk Hitters: Parker Hocutt 2-4 RBI, Run; Austin Laughlin 2-3; Logan Busenlehner 1-4 RBI

Airport 12, Wade Hampton 2 (5)

WP: Caleb Roberts Hitters: A: John Allen Forrester 3-4 2 RBI; Bruno Stone 3-3 2 RBI

Kershaw-Richland Wodden Bat Classic

Ridge View 11, North Central 1

WP: Jonethan Guess LP: Jesse Bowers. Hitters: RV: Austin Rinzel 3-4 5 RBI; Trey Pringle 2-4 RBI

Ben Lippen 10, Mid-Carolina 6

WP: Gray Davis LP: Caleb Fulmer Hitters: BL: Jake Eargle 2-4 2 RBI; Jake Whitener 1-5 2 RBI; Porter Stanley 3-5 2 RBI; Hudson Jones 3-5

Camden 3, Irmo 2

WP: Zane Cook LP: Carson Rivers Hitters: I: Dylan Williams 1-3 RBI. C: Lane Sexton 1-3 2 RBI; Zane Cook 2-3; Lucas Horton 1-3 RBI

Championship

Dreher 4, Sumter 0

WP: Nolan Cook SV: Matt Moore. Hitters: D: Shane Keup 2-3 RBI; Nate Harvey 1-2 2 RBI

Sandlapper Classic

Spring Valley 6, North Augusta 5

WP: Matthew Elliott. Hitters: SV: Brandon Gibbs 2-4 3 RBI; Andrew Lance 2-4 2 RBI

Soccer

NIKE Palmetto Cup Schedule

At Saluda Shoals

Wednesday

Daniel 8, Ridge View 2

D: Ezra White 4; Coleman Wright; Liam Desjardins; Jonas Barrett; Xander Smiley

A.C. Flora 1, Gray Collegiate 1 (tie)

Cardinal Newman 2, Bishop England 1

Goals: CN: Owen Thompson, Connor Flynn

Blythewood 2, Legion Collegiate 1

Goals: B: Ryan Hart; Connor Jackson

Girls: Pinewood Prep 9, Gray Collegiate 0

Girls: Hammond 2, Spring Valley 0

Goals: Barra Jenkins; Logan Rivers

Thursday

Girls: Pinewood Prep 4, Spring Valley 2

A.C. Flora vs. Ridge View (Field 1)

Gray Collegiate vs. D.W. Daniel (Field 3)

Blythewood vs. Bishop England (Field 2)

Cardinal Newman vs. Legion Collegiate (Field 4)

Gray Collegiate vs. Hammond (Field 1)