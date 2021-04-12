Roundup: Lexington, Hammond baseball win openers of key region series

Lexington’s Wells Sykes had a homer and drove in four runs in 13-1 win over Dutch Fork. Lou Bezjak/The State

Lexington got off to the start it wanted Monday in its important Region 5-5A series with Dutch Fork.

Senior Wells Sykes homered, drove in four runs and stole five bases in the Wildcats’ 13-1 win over the Silver Foxes in six innings. Sykes’ 3-run homer end the game in the sixth.

With the win Lexington (13-2, 5-0) pulls into a tie for first with Dutch Fork (12-3, 6-1). The two teams meet again Thursday at Dutch Fork and May 6 back at Lexington.

Gage Goodwin homered and had three RB while Blake Knight and Brantley Stroud each had an RBI. Cole Long went 5 ⅓ innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four in the win.Collin Shealy took the loss for Dutch Fork. Shealy started in place of injured pitcher Kevin Samonsky.

Hammond 3, Cardinal Newman 2

The Skyhawks rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take one in a crucial SCISA 3A series.

The two teams play again Thursday at Segra Park.

LSU commit Tucker Toman hit a two-run homer and also scored the game-winning run in the fifth on a throwing error. Toman also pitched a complete game to get the win.

Patrick Boyle was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Cardinal Newman

Baseball

Lexington 13, Dutch Fork 1

WP: Cole Long LP: Collin Shealy. Hitters: Lex: Wells Sykes 3-4, HR, 4 RBI; Blake Knight 2-3 RBI; Gage Goodwin 1-3 HR, 3 RBI; Brantley Stroud 1-3 RBI; Anthony Plotkin 2-3. DF: Jay Metts 2-3

Hammond 3, Cardinal Newman 2

WP: Tucker Toman LP: Sam Corbitt Hitters: CN: Patrick Boyle 2-3 RBI; Austin Laughlin 2-3 RBI. H: Tucker Toman 2-2 HR, 2 RBI

River Bluff 7, Chapin 6

WP: Zach Cowart LP: Ryland Rychener Hitters: RB: Weston Lever 1-3 2 RBI; Todd Hudson 1-2 HR, 2 RBI; Wyatt McPherson 1-2 2 RBI. C: Logan Schillat 3-4 3 RBI; Andrew Baur 2-3 RBI

AC Flora 6, Irmo 0

WP: Grant Loggins Hitters: ACF: Zander Buchan 1-3 HR, 3 RBI

Dreher 10, Westwood 1

WP: Shane Keup LP: Dylan Bailey. Hitters: D: Keup 1-3 2 RBI; Caleb Gipson 1-2 2 RBI; Nate Harvey 1-2 RBI. W: John Janco 2-3

Airport 6, South Aiken 3

WP: John Allen Forrester LP: Butler. Hitters: A: Forrester 1-3 HR, 3 RBI; Kyle Chavis 1-3 RBI

Lugoff-Elgin 4, Richland Northeast 2

Richard Winn 8, Newberry Academy 0

WP: Dru Caldwell Hitters: Austin Lancaster 2 RBI; Brian King 2 RBI

Softball

Pelion 13, Barnwell 2

WP: Lakyn Phillips Hitters: Phillips 1-3 3 RBI; Katie Henri 1-3 2 RBI Brianna Trimnal 1-3 2 RBI

Lugoff-Elgin 33, Richland Northeast 0 (3)

WP: Emma Spradley LP: Palmer Hitters: Emma Spradley 3-3; Hailey Mock 1-2 HR; Emily Vinson 3-6, Abbey Crates 3-4; Ashley Dooley 2-3, Tomie Christofaro 2-2; Tori Williams 2-3

Girls Soccer

Airport 7, Swansea 1

Courtney Farr 2; Kaylin Liscusky 2; Ella Harman; Reese Yarborough; Sydney Bogart

AC Flora 9, Richland Northeast 0

ACF: Delaney Minor 2, Grace Vipperman 2, Porter Ainsley 2, Jordan Roberts 1, Mackenzie Goethe 1, and Emma Templeton

Dreher 4, Irmo 0

Gilbert 5, Lugoff-Elgin 3

Goals: R. Barnes 3, Hendrix 2

Boys Soccer

AC Flora 4, Dreher 1

Goals: ACF: Jackson Price, Matthew Worsham, Will Tate, Charlie Stokes. D: Reed Smith

Boys Tennis

Cardinal Newman 4, River Bluff 2

AC Flora 6, Richland Northeast 0