High School Sports
Roundup: Lexington, Hammond baseball win openers of key region series
Lexington got off to the start it wanted Monday in its important Region 5-5A series with Dutch Fork.
Senior Wells Sykes homered, drove in four runs and stole five bases in the Wildcats’ 13-1 win over the Silver Foxes in six innings. Sykes’ 3-run homer end the game in the sixth.
With the win Lexington (13-2, 5-0) pulls into a tie for first with Dutch Fork (12-3, 6-1). The two teams meet again Thursday at Dutch Fork and May 6 back at Lexington.
Gage Goodwin homered and had three RB while Blake Knight and Brantley Stroud each had an RBI. Cole Long went 5 ⅓ innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four in the win.Collin Shealy took the loss for Dutch Fork. Shealy started in place of injured pitcher Kevin Samonsky.
Hammond 3, Cardinal Newman 2
The Skyhawks rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take one in a crucial SCISA 3A series.
The two teams play again Thursday at Segra Park.
LSU commit Tucker Toman hit a two-run homer and also scored the game-winning run in the fifth on a throwing error. Toman also pitched a complete game to get the win.
Patrick Boyle was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Cardinal Newman
Baseball
Lexington 13, Dutch Fork 1
WP: Cole Long LP: Collin Shealy. Hitters: Lex: Wells Sykes 3-4, HR, 4 RBI; Blake Knight 2-3 RBI; Gage Goodwin 1-3 HR, 3 RBI; Brantley Stroud 1-3 RBI; Anthony Plotkin 2-3. DF: Jay Metts 2-3
Hammond 3, Cardinal Newman 2
WP: Tucker Toman LP: Sam Corbitt Hitters: CN: Patrick Boyle 2-3 RBI; Austin Laughlin 2-3 RBI. H: Tucker Toman 2-2 HR, 2 RBI
River Bluff 7, Chapin 6
WP: Zach Cowart LP: Ryland Rychener Hitters: RB: Weston Lever 1-3 2 RBI; Todd Hudson 1-2 HR, 2 RBI; Wyatt McPherson 1-2 2 RBI. C: Logan Schillat 3-4 3 RBI; Andrew Baur 2-3 RBI
AC Flora 6, Irmo 0
WP: Grant Loggins Hitters: ACF: Zander Buchan 1-3 HR, 3 RBI
Dreher 10, Westwood 1
WP: Shane Keup LP: Dylan Bailey. Hitters: D: Keup 1-3 2 RBI; Caleb Gipson 1-2 2 RBI; Nate Harvey 1-2 RBI. W: John Janco 2-3
Airport 6, South Aiken 3
WP: John Allen Forrester LP: Butler. Hitters: A: Forrester 1-3 HR, 3 RBI; Kyle Chavis 1-3 RBI
Lugoff-Elgin 4, Richland Northeast 2
Richard Winn 8, Newberry Academy 0
WP: Dru Caldwell Hitters: Austin Lancaster 2 RBI; Brian King 2 RBI
Softball
Pelion 13, Barnwell 2
WP: Lakyn Phillips Hitters: Phillips 1-3 3 RBI; Katie Henri 1-3 2 RBI Brianna Trimnal 1-3 2 RBI
Lugoff-Elgin 33, Richland Northeast 0 (3)
WP: Emma Spradley LP: Palmer Hitters: Emma Spradley 3-3; Hailey Mock 1-2 HR; Emily Vinson 3-6, Abbey Crates 3-4; Ashley Dooley 2-3, Tomie Christofaro 2-2; Tori Williams 2-3
Girls Soccer
Airport 7, Swansea 1
Courtney Farr 2; Kaylin Liscusky 2; Ella Harman; Reese Yarborough; Sydney Bogart
AC Flora 9, Richland Northeast 0
ACF: Delaney Minor 2, Grace Vipperman 2, Porter Ainsley 2, Jordan Roberts 1, Mackenzie Goethe 1, and Emma Templeton
Dreher 4, Irmo 0
Gilbert 5, Lugoff-Elgin 3
Goals: R. Barnes 3, Hendrix 2
Boys Soccer
AC Flora 4, Dreher 1
Goals: ACF: Jackson Price, Matthew Worsham, Will Tate, Charlie Stokes. D: Reed Smith
Boys Tennis
Cardinal Newman 4, River Bluff 2
AC Flora 6, Richland Northeast 0
