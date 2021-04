High School Sports Lexington soccer teams knock off top-ranked River Bluff in key region matchups

The Lexington soccer teams picked up a pair of big region wins Tuesday over rival River Bluff.

The Lexington girls defeated River Bluff 2-0 while the boys won 3-1 in overtime. It was the first losses of the season for the River Bluff soccer squads. The Gators were ranked No. 1 in SC High School Coaches rankings.

With the win, Lexington and River Bluff are tied for the Region 5-5A lead at 4-1. River Bluff won earlier this season in penalty kicks on March 19

Logan Kitts and Trinity Broach each had goals for Lexington.

In the boys match, Kenny Kwizera and Jaxon Keene had goals in the extra session for the Wildcats. Lexington is now 3-2 in Region 5-5A while River Bluff 2-1. Chapin is in first place at 3-0.

Girls Soccer

Lexington 2, River Bluff 0

Goals: Trinity Broach; Logan Kitts

Spring Valley 3, Ridge View 0

Goals: Karah Berry 3

Hammond 6, Ben Lippen 0

Goals: Briana Pinasco 2; Eme McQueen; Lyndsay Moore; Rachel McCutchen; Lilly Angel

Blythewood 2, Northwestern 1

Gray Collegiate 4, Newberry 2

Boys Soccer

Heathwood Hall 5, Florence Christian 0

Goals: Neb Sneath 3; Owen Bennett; Jeremiah Heyward

Blythewood 2, Northwestern 1

Goals: Terry Watson; Connor Jackson

Chapin 7, Brookland-Cayce 0

Lexington 3, River Bluff 1 (OT)

Dutch Fork 7, White Knoll 0

Hammond 1, Ben Lippen 0

Lower Richland 3, Keenan 0

Gray Collegiate 2, Newberry 0

Baseball

Gray Collegiate 22, Columbia 3 (5)

WP: Brent Stukes LP: Williams Hitters: GC: Brent Stukes 4-4 HR, 4 RBI; Warren Wasden 2-4 4 RBI. C: Williams 2-3 2 RBI

Brookland-Cayce 5, Strom Thurmond 1

WP: Hayden Thomas LP: Jones Hitters: BC: Micah Shivers 2-3; Parker Mergo 1-3 RBI;, Jordan Wise 1-2 RBI; Tanner Staton1-3 RBI

Blythewood 4, Spring Valley 0

WP: Kevin Steelman LP: Tyler Tucker Hitters: B: Justin White 3-3 2 RBI; Watson Saunders 2-4; Caleb McCants 2-4

Fox Creek 3, Gilbert 1

WP: Parker Stampley LP: Edwin Amerson

Northside Christian 4, Calhoun Academy 1

WP: Robert McMillan SV: David Lee Clamp. Hitters: NC: Landon Buice 3-3 3 RBI; Charlie Compton 2-3

Ben Lippen 11, Heathwood 1

WP: Gray Davis LP: Edward Said. Hitters: BL: Jake Whitener 2-4 3 RBI; Gray Davis 3-5 2 RBI. HH: Brice Campbell 2-2

Mid-Carolina 8, Chester 1

WP: Colby Doolittle LP: Fleming Hitters: MC: Stanton Hester 1-3 2 RBI; Bryson Holland 2-4 RBI

Richard Winn 9, Newberry Academy 5

WP: Zack Taylor LP: Jay Alford Hitters: RW: Zack Taylor 3-3 2 HR, 5 RBI. NA: Payton Gardner 2-4 HR, 2 RBI

Newberry: 11, Saluda: 2

WP: Jake Wilber; Hitters: N: Zsyheim Epps 3-4; Ryan Barnett 2-4; Jake Wilber 2-4, RBI; Tyrek Wicker 2-5, 2 RB; IKyon Daniels 2-3 RBI

Softball

Ridge View 14, Lower Richland 0 (Game 1)

WP: Jaela Robinson LP: Myers Hitters: RV: Tyra Robinson 2-2 3 RBI; Perrin Thomas 3-3 2 RBI; Zierin Thomas 3-3 2 RBI; Jaala Robinson 2-2 2 RBI

Ridge View 21, Lower Richland 6 (Game 2)

WP: Jordan Hammett LP: Myers Hitters: RV: Zierin Thomas 3-3 HR, 4 RBI; Perrin Thomas 4-4 2 RBI; Kiyah Myers 2-3 2 RBI; Jada Adams 1-3 2 RBI

Cardinal Newman 10, Hammond 2

WP: Rosa Carnesale. Hitters: CN: Rosa Carnesale 1-3 3 RBI; Jasmine Hogman 2-4 2 RBI; Victoria Weaver 2-4 RBI

Blythewood 21, Rock Hill 0 (3)

WP: Josie Smythe Hitters: B: Hayley McCoy 1-2 HR, 4 RBI; Maya Van Zyl 3-3 6 RBI; Anna Fridrikson 1-2 2 RBI; I’yanna Valez 1-2 2 RBI

White Knoll 10, River Bluff 0 (5)

WP: Marlena Perez LP: Shealy Hitters: WK: Ashlee Burkett 2-3 2 RBI; Ty Porterfield 1-2 2 RBI; Ariana Fair 2-3. RB: Shealy 2-3

Lexington 4, Chapin 1

WP: Mackenzie Mathis. LP: Leah Cabe. Hitters L: Jessica Senn 2-3 2 RBI; Ashley Causey 2-3; Sarah Gordon 2-4. C: Andee Diricks 2-3

Gilbert 5, Fox Creek 2

WP: Amaya Kearse LP: Russo. Hitters: G: Taylor Dreher 2-3 HR, 3 RB;, Amaya Kearse 2-3 2 RBI

Gray Collegiate 16, Columbia 0

Boys Tennis

Ben Lippen 7, Hammond 2

Cardinal Newman 4, Camden 2

Boys Golf

River Bluff 163; Lancaster 174; Sumter 196; Ridge View 214

Low scores: Mason Tucker Lancaster 36; Hampton Newman River Bluff 40; Palmer Robbins Sumter 44; Brent Wilson Ridge View 44