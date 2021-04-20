Gilbert baseball takes series opener with B-C. Midlands lacrosse teams begin playoffs

Gilbert baseball scored all its runs in its first and final at-bats Tuesday night.

The Indians rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 4-3 walk-off win over Brookland-Cayce in a key Region 5-3A matchup.

The Indians stay in a first-place tie with Strom Thurmond at 4-1. BC is a game behind at 3-2. Gilbert travels to BC on Thursday.

Gilbert had a chance to win it in the seventh and had runners at first and third with one out but Aubrey Richardson struck out Preston Price to end the threat.

In the top of the eighth, B-C took the lead on a Parker Mergo single and then made it 3-1 on an error.

But in the bottom of the inning, Gilbert loaded the bases with no outs. Then, Joey Parker reached on an error, which scored two runs to tie it at 3-3. Dylan Massey scored the game-winning run a batter later on a passed ball.

“That was a big momentum swing when we didn’t get runs in the seventh,” Gilbert coach Ashley Burnett said. “To their credit they put up two runs in the top of the eighth. … But thankfully, our guys showed a lot of heart and character and were able to pull out a victory

Jackson Lineberry picked up the win in relief. Massey, Parker, Ashby Vining and Nathan Reynolds each had two hits for the Indians.

Wild pitch and @GilbertBaseball wins it 4-3 with 3 in 8th inning. Two teams play again Thursday pic.twitter.com/5c5nu7NZxt — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) April 21, 2021

Boys Lacrosse

Class 5A Playoffs

Blythewood 21, St. James 17

Dutch Fork 16, Socastee 0

Girls Lacrosse

Class 5A Playoffs

Chapin 22, Spring Valley 1

Wando 19, Blythewood 2

Carolina Forest 14, Dutch Fork 12

Baseball

Gilbert 4, Brookland-Cayce 3 (8)

WP: Jackson Lineberry LP: Aubrey Richardson Hitters: BC: Parker Mergo 2-4 RBI. G: Joey Parker 2-4 3 RBI; Ashby Vining 2-4; Dylan Massey 2-4

Blythewood 11, Ridge View 1 (5)

WP: Kevin Steelman. Hitters: B: Alex Nevils 3-3 RBI; Watson Saunders 3-3 2 RBI

Gray Collegiate 10, Saluda 0 (5)

WP: Payton Starkey LP: Outz Hitters: GC: Brent Stukes 2-3 2 RBI; Payton Starkey 2-3 RBI; Savion Smith 2-3 3 RBI

Hammond 13, Heathwood Hall 0 (5)

WP: Blake Weinbach LP: Edward Said. Hitters: HAM: Reece Holbrook 1-4 3 RBI; Grant Dorsey 2-2 RBI; Houston Reed 2-3 RBI; Harris Jackson 1-2 3 RBI

WW King 11, Newberry Academy 0 (5)

WP: Tyler List Drake Amick 2-3 HR 3 RBI; Billy Amick 1-2 HR, RBI; Colten List 2-3 HR, 4 RBI; Ben Sauls 3-4 2 RBI

Mid-Carolina 5, Lower Richland 0

WP: Colby Doolittle LP: Kamari Anderson Hitters: MC: Jace Martin 3-4 RBI; Stanton Hester 2-3 RBI

Richard Winn 5, Providence Athletic Club 4

WP: Dru Caldwell LP: Hucks Hitters: RW: Zack Taylor 1-3 HR, 3 RBI; Jacob Chaisson 1-3 RBI

Trinity Collegiate 10, Ben Lippen 4

WP: Lucas Morgan LP: Rowan Barnes Hitters: TC: Kam Rheuark 4-4 2 RBI. BL: Jake Eargle 2-4 RBI

Northside Christian 3, Orangeburg Prep 1

WP: Robert McMillan LP: Furtick Hitters: NC: David Lee Clamp 1-2 RBI; Robert McMillan 1-2 RBI

Batesburg-Leesville 15, Columbia 0 (3)

WP: Chavez Hitters: BL: Drayton Summers 3-3 3 RBI; Cole Price 1-3 2 RBI

Softball

Gilbert 15, Brookland-Cayce 5 (5)

WP: Amaya Kearse. Hitters: G: Ayden Leaphart 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Amaya Kearse 2-3, 2 RBI; Taylor Dreher 3-4; Aubrey Stalvey 1-3, 2 RBI; Abbie Marlowe 2-5, 2 RBI

Lexington 8, White Knoll 6

WP: Mackenzie Mathis LP: Marlena Perez Hitters: L: Peri Rouillard 3-4 RBI; Ashley Causey 2-4 RBI; Jessica Senn 2-3, 2 RBI; Riley Ford 2-3, 3 RBI. WK: Alexis Winters 3-4 HR, 2 RBI; Ashlee Burkett 1-4 HR, 2 RBI; Nikki Gallardo 3-3

Blythewood 18, Ridge View 1 (5)

WP: Josie Smythe Hittes: B: Lauren Hardy 2-2 4 RBI; Callie Baucom 2-3 3 RBI; Haley McCoy 2-3 2 RBI; Josie Smythe 3-3 3 RBI

Batesburg-Leesville 16, Columbia 0 (3)

WP: Maggie Williams Hitters: Maggie Williams 2-4 4 RBI; Audreyona Rodgers 2-2 2 RBI; Zoey Rowe 3-3 3 RBI; Lacy Dubose 2-2 2 RBI

Camden 21, Lake City 1 (5)

WP: Madison Stokes Hitters: C: Joy Back 4-4; Madison Stokes 3-4 3 RBI; Brynn Dalton 3-5 2 RBI; Aaliyah Haney 2-4 3 RBI; Shavon English 2-3 4 RBI

Gray Collegiate 4, Saluda 2

WP: Buzhardt LP: Fulmer. GC: Buzhardt 2-2 2 RBI. S: Burgess 1-4 RBI

Boys Soccer

Gray Collegiate 3, Aiken 0

Girls Soccer

River Bluff 6, Dutch Fork 0

Goals: A. Colbert 2; E. Yarborough; T. Collins; J. Padgett; C. Wiman

Gilbert 5, Brookland-Cayce 2

Goals: G: P. Starnes; R. Barnes; K. Mozley; E. Taylor; H. Miles

Gray Collegiate 2, Midland Valley 0

Hammond 7, Augusta Christian 0

Goals: Eme McQueen; Briana Pinasco 3; Logan Rivers; Katie Frye; Claire Lewis

Columbia 2, Chester 0

Goals: Tabria Pearce 2

Boys Golf

AC Flora 146, Cardinal Newman 177

Low Scorers: Elliott Pope (CN) 36; Burch Harrison (ACF) 36; Jack Haynes (ACF) 36