Roundup: A.C. Flora, Lexington advance in SC High School lacrosse playoffs

AC Flora and Lexington lacrosse teams opened the postseason with wins on Wednesday.

The A.C. Flora boys, the top seed in 4A playoffs, defeated Eastside, 20-1 in the first round. The Falcons will host Greenville in the second round on Saturday. Henry Gibson had three goals and Andrew Tucker scored twice.

The fifth-seeded A.C. Flora girls defeated Academic Magnet, 15-9 and will travel to Hilton Head Island on Friday at 6 p.m.

In Class 5A, Lexington defeated rival River Bluff, 13-7 in the first round. The Wildcats will host Blythewood in the second round on Thursday.

Boys Lacrosse

AC Flora 20, Eastside 1

Goals: Gallagher, H. Gibson 3; Moorman, Mills, Riley, Hough, Tucker 2; Hilton, Overbay, J.Purdy, M.Smith

Lexington 13, River Bluff 7

Girls Lacrosse

A.C. Flora 15, Academic Magnet 7

Softball

Chapin 5, Dutch Fork 3

WP: Leah Cabe LP: Izzy Garcia. Hitters: C: Andee Dircks 2-3 3 RBI; Leah Cabe 1-2 RBI. DF: Izzy Garcia 1-4 RBI; Megan Stolzenbach 1-4 RBI

Cardinal Newman 18, North Central 6 (5)

WP: Allison Dulaney LP: Hendrix. Hitters: CN: Kaytlin Greenwood 2-4 HR. 3 RBI; Jasmine Hogan 3-4 5 RBI; Hannah Bostic 2-4 HR, 3 RBI; Lexi Stout 4-4 RBI; Sara Foy 3-4 3 RBI. NC: Rose 2-3 2 RBI

Girls Soccer

Gray Collegiate 5, Pelion 0

Boys Tennis

Cardinal Newman 8, Hammond 1

Camden 6, Lugoff-Elgin 0