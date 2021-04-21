High School Sports
Roundup: A.C. Flora, Lexington advance in SC High School lacrosse playoffs
AC Flora and Lexington lacrosse teams opened the postseason with wins on Wednesday.
The A.C. Flora boys, the top seed in 4A playoffs, defeated Eastside, 20-1 in the first round. The Falcons will host Greenville in the second round on Saturday. Henry Gibson had three goals and Andrew Tucker scored twice.
The fifth-seeded A.C. Flora girls defeated Academic Magnet, 15-9 and will travel to Hilton Head Island on Friday at 6 p.m.
In Class 5A, Lexington defeated rival River Bluff, 13-7 in the first round. The Wildcats will host Blythewood in the second round on Thursday.
Boys Lacrosse
AC Flora 20, Eastside 1
Goals: Gallagher, H. Gibson 3; Moorman, Mills, Riley, Hough, Tucker 2; Hilton, Overbay, J.Purdy, M.Smith
Lexington 13, River Bluff 7
Girls Lacrosse
A.C. Flora 15, Academic Magnet 7
Softball
Chapin 5, Dutch Fork 3
WP: Leah Cabe LP: Izzy Garcia. Hitters: C: Andee Dircks 2-3 3 RBI; Leah Cabe 1-2 RBI. DF: Izzy Garcia 1-4 RBI; Megan Stolzenbach 1-4 RBI
Cardinal Newman 18, North Central 6 (5)
WP: Allison Dulaney LP: Hendrix. Hitters: CN: Kaytlin Greenwood 2-4 HR. 3 RBI; Jasmine Hogan 3-4 5 RBI; Hannah Bostic 2-4 HR, 3 RBI; Lexi Stout 4-4 RBI; Sara Foy 3-4 3 RBI. NC: Rose 2-3 2 RBI
Girls Soccer
Gray Collegiate 5, Pelion 0
Boys Tennis
Cardinal Newman 8, Hammond 1
Camden 6, Lugoff-Elgin 0
Comments