Chapin soccer goes OT for region title. Lexington baseball, soccer earn playoff spots

The Chapin boys soccer team poses for a photo with fans after the 2-1 overtime win over River Bluff on April 29, 2021. Chapin High School Photo

Zach Abdulrahman felt he let an opportunity slip away in last week’s match against River Bluff.

But the Chapin senior midfielder made up for it Thursday by scoring the game-winning goal 15 seconds in overtime to give the Eagles a 2-1 win over River Bluff. With the victory, Chapin wins the Region 5-5A title and Lexington will earn the No. 2 spot from the region in the postseason, which begins next week.

River Bluff, which would have won the region with a victory, is eliminated from postseason play. Only the top two teams from each region make the playoffs this year because of COVID-19. Chapin, River Bluff and Lexington all were ranked in the top 10 in Class 5A polls and Chapin was ranked No. 2 nationally at one point this season.

River Bluff defeated Chapin, 2-1, on Friday in overtime and trailed late in the second half before Matthew Rotola tied it with a goal in the 67th minute.

Both teams had a couple chances to win in regulation but couldn’t convert.

Abdulrahman wasted little time in the first five-minute OT period with a header for the game-winner.

Foster Smith also scored for Chapin.

Boys Soccer

Blythewood 3, Dutch Fork 0

Heathwood Hall 2, Hammond 1 (OT)

Goals: HH: Neb Sneath; Morgan Iseman

Cardinal Newman 9, Augusta Christian 0

Lexington 10, Richland Northeast 1

Dreher 3, Lugoff-Elgin 1

Girls Soccer

Cardinal Newman 7, Augusta Christian 0

Hammond 7, Heathwood Hall 0

Goals: Claire Lewis; Anna Katharine Adams; Briana Pinasco 2; Peyton Vidrine 2; Eme McQueen

Blythewood 6, Northwestern 0

Goals: Madison Powell 2; Lauren Hendry 2; Megan Tarnawsky; Brooke Sanders

Dreher 3, Camden 2

Baseball

AC Flora 7, Dreher 1

WP: Darius Rivers LP: Shane Keup Hitters: ACF: Max Childress 1-3 HR, RBI; Zander Buchan 2-4 HR, 2 RBI; Carew Bates 2-4.

Chapin 7, Dutch Fork 3

WP: Matthew Becker LP: George Schodowski. Hitters: C: Sam Greer 4-5 RBI; Ryland Rychener 3-4 RBI; Matthew Becker 1-3 2 RBI; Grey Wells 2-4 RBI. DF: Will Taylor 2-2 HR, RBI; Evan Stone 1-3 RBI; Cooper French 1-3 RBI.

Lexington 13, White Knoll 1 (5)

WP: Reese Marcum. LP: Alex Lyon. Hitters: L: Ryan Toll 3-3 RBI; Nathan Hall 2-3 3 RBI; Blake Knight 2-3 3 RBI; Bryce Richardson 2-3 3 RBI

Lugoff-Elgin 13, Irmo 3

WP: Goff Hitters: LE: Catoe HR, Morris HR, W. Branham HR

Westwood 5, Richland Northeast 2

WP:John Janco LP: Matthew Davidson Hitters: RNE: Matthew Davidson 2-3 HR, 2 RBI. W: Colby Linn 3-3 RBI; Conner Brown 1-3 2 RBI

Batesburg-Leesville 3, Newberry 0

WP: Cade Bouknight LP: Coye Cutshall Hitters: Chavez 1-3 2 RBI; Cade Bouknight 2-3

Socastee 8, Airport 7

Hitters: A: Corbin Wright 2-3 HR, 3 RBI; Blake Palyok 2-3 RBI

Brookland-Cayce 12, Swansea 0 (5)

WP: BJ Ethridge LP: Andrew Studebaker Hitters: BC: Tanner Staton 2-4; Skylar King 2-4 3 RBI

Saluda 15, Columbia 0 (3)

WP: Josh Outzs Hitters: S: Brayland Williams 3-4 5 RBI; Matt Schaefer 1-3 2 RBI

SCISA Class A Playoffs

Richard Winn 22, Newberry Academy 12

WP: Dru Caldwell LP; Tony McLean Hitters: RW: B Baker 2-5 3 RBI; Dru Caldwell 2-5 3 RBI; Brian King 1-3 3 RBI; Lawson Wade 1-3 3 RBI. NA: Evan Graves 1-2 2 RBI; Kollin Rains 1-2 2 RBI

Softball

Pelion 15, RSM 3

WP: Lakyn Phillips Hitters: P: Jada Collins 4-4; Lakyn Phillips 2-4 HR, 6 RBI; Katie Henri HR

White Knoll 10, River Bluff 3

WP: Marlena Perez LP: Marisa Browder Hitters: WK: Ashlee Burkett 3-4 2 HR, 2 RBI; Ariana Fair 1-4 3 RBI; Alexis Winters 1-4 3 RBI; Ty Porterfield 3-4 RBI. RB: Gianna Moran 3-3 HR, 3 RBI

Lugoff-Elgin 16, Irmo 4 (4)

WP: Branham LP: Emasue Hitters: LE: Dooley 2-4 RBI; Jordan 3-4 4 RBI; Vinson 3-3 HR, 4 RBI; Spradley 1-3 HR, 3 RBI; Branham 2-3 HR, 2 RBI

Lexington 10, Chapin 6

WP: Mackenzie Mathis LP: Leah Cabe Hitters: L: Jessica Senn 2-4 HR, 5 RBI; Sarah Gordon 2-4; Peri Rouillard 2-3 3 RBI; Ashley Causey 1-2 RBI

Boys Tennis

AC Flora 6, River Bluff 0

Winners: Davis, Hewitt, Overdyke, McCullough, Jeffords, Johnson/Murphy

SCISA 3A Semifinals

Cardinal Newman 5, Porter-Gaud 4